Neymar.

Everyone is making the same joke after Neymar is ruled out of Montpellier vs PSG

One name has been on everyone's lips this week for all the wrong reasons: Neymar.

Last Sunday, during a 2-0 win over Lyon, the Brazilian was embroiled in controversy when he argued with Paris Saint-Germain teammate Edinson Cavani over a free-kick and penalty.

Neymar won the battle to take the free-kick but saw his attempt saved, while Cavani failed to convert the 79th-minute penalty, much to the Neymar's disgust.

According to various reports, the pair have put their differences aside and made up, though manager Unai Emery still hasn't made it clear who will be on penalty duty going forward.

"There are two players able to take penalty kicks: Cavani and Neymar," the PSG boss said. "There will be, from now, the first shooter and the second one.

"I will let them know who is going to be the first one and who will be the second one. But there is also a responsibility level.

"It's not the same thing when you're winning 3-0 and when the score is 0-0. I didn't only speak to Cavani and Neymar, but the whole squad about the penalty issue."

Dani Alves played a vital role in getting Neymar and Cavani to shake hands by taking them out to dinner earlier this week.

It's claimed Neymar also apologised to Cavani and his PSG teammates but according to the Mirror, he won't be able to make up for his behaviour on the pitch this weekend.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-LYON

Neymar has been not been included in PSG's squad to face Montpellier on Saturday due to a "minor foot injury". He will, however, be available for Bayern Munich in the Champions League next week.

Is it merely a coincidence that Neymar has injured himself days after his row with Cavani? Or has Emery made the bold decision to drop the Brazilian? Who knows.

Regardless, football fans think Neymar missing out through injury is hilarious given the circumstances and now they're all making the same joke: it was Cavani.

Fans reckon Cavani exacted revenge on Neymar by injuring him in training, which you really wouldn't put past the Uruguayan.

TWITTER REACTS

Imagine if it was actually Cavani who injured him... Anyway, PSG can open a three-point gap at the top of Ligue 1 with victory over Montpellier on Sunday.

Monaco are level on points at the moment with 18 following Friday night's 4-0 win over Lille, but PSG have a game in hand.

Topics:
Ligue 1
Football
Edinson Cavani

