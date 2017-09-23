Ian Wright completely loses it on Twitter after Arsenal fans abuse him for Ox tweet

Much has been made of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's controversial £35 million move to Liverpool from Arsenal on deadline day.

While some fans were glad to see the back of the 24-year-old, others were gutted that he had decided to join a direct rival.

It's been over three weeks now since the transfer window closed and those who were initially sad about Oxlade-Chamberlain leaving now understand why it was probably for the best.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has flattered to deceive when played by Jurgen Klopp, especially so during Tuesday's defeat to Leicester City in the Carabao Cup.

A bright start at the King Power Stadium soon turned sloppy when the Ox gave away possession on a number of occasions and produced a frankly terrible corner.

Jurgen Klopp has since jumped to his summer signing's defence by saying it was his first start and that he's still learning.

"The criticism came quite quick," said Klopp. "He had a few good situations and a few unlucky situations, but this was his first start.

"He didn't have the best game of his life so in the world of football at the moment you get criticised for that, but I am not in doubt.

"He did really well in some moments but he is still trying to adapt to our style of play."

Despite his poor displays for Liverpool thus far, there can be no denying Oxlade-Chamberlain possesses huge potential, as Ian Wright will attest.

Wright remains a big fan of the Ox, regardless of his move away from Arsenal, and received some flack on Friday for a tweet about the Englishman.

The former striker wrote: "I'll always love you @Alex_OxChambo 💪."

Naturally, Arsenal fans were not impressed by Wright's emotional tweet to Oxlade-Chamberlain having recently criticised the current crop of players.

Take this response for example: "Speak s*** about players who are presently playing for us and show love to the backstabbers who are gone 👏👏👏👏 good job!"

There were many more where that came from and now Wright has responded with a rather vicious - not to mention x-rated - rant on Twitter.

In the tweets below, Wright destroys those Arsenal fans who slammed him for his tweet to Oxlade-Chamberlain by telling them to "go f*** yourselves".

Wright hit back saying: "Can't believe how many Arsenal fans I'm having to block 😢 over the Ox tweet. I don't want people like you following me. Go **** yourselves 😎.

"Wow. Didn't realise how w***spangle Arsenal fans out there 😳. Gonna have to finish the blocking tomorrow."

Damn, talk about not holding back. Wright has clearly had enough of the abuse and he's prepared to block anyone who dared to criticise him.

