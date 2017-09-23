Nasser Hussain has said he believes Shakib Al Hasan is a better one-day international than current England star Ben Stokes.

The former Three Lions' star holds the opinion that the Bangladesh international is a better all-round player than current Durham all-rounder Stokes in the shorter format of the game but does think that the 26-year-old's time is just around the corner.

Talking to Sky Sports, Hussain said: "I think I am going to go for Shakib Al Hasan, actually."

"The potential of Ben Stokes is huge in white-ball cricket. I think Ben Stokes will be challenging in the next year or so to be the best all-rounder in white-ball cricket, without a doubt.

He also drew attention to Stokes' age and how impressed he is with the 26-year-old. Hussain added: "Stokes is not a stats man really but he is a work in progress. When it does click completely though, he is just a phenomenon.

"He will just get better with age because of his attitude and his character. I don’t think Ben is driven by statistics.

Al Hasan, 30, has continued to impress for his native Bangladesh over the last 10 years and is the top-ranked all-rounder in Tests, ODIs and T-20s. Hussain implied that consistency has been the key to taking the former Leicestershire all-rounder to the world's summit.

He said: "I know Shakib has gone and asked for a rest from Test cricket for six months, but in those conditions in Bangladesh, on the subcontinent, he is a proper all-rounder and he has done it for a long time.

Hussain continued: "The same goes for Hardik Pandya. If you look at the knock he played the other day against Australia, India were 87-5 and to recover from that position with MS Dhoni – who is another up there for the best all-rounder – was exceptional."

