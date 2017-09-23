Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Balotelli soured a decent performance for Nice.

Mario Balotelli produces ridiculous dive vs Angers

Love him or hate him, Mario Balotelli is never far from everyone's minds even now he's in Ligue 1.

Over at Paris Saint-Germain, Unai Emery's deadly trio of Neymar, Edinson Cavani, and Kylian Mbappe have been making headlines, while Nice - who looked like unlikely title contenders a year ago - languish in sixth place.

Balotelli finally cut his losses in English football a year ago, leaving Liverpool at the end of an underwhelming loan spell at AC Milan.

This was a man who'd won the Premier League with Manchester City in 2012, but who had continued to draw attention to himself for all the wrong reasons.

'Why Always Me?', eh, Mario?

Following his ill-fated stint at Anfield, the maverick has been faring much better back on the continent.

In fact, thanks to his penalty against Angers on Friday night, he's now found the back of the net 11 times in his last 13 games in all competitions.

Nice had to come back from two goals down to earn themselves a 2-2 draw, and Balotelli played no small part in that.

Not only did he score his spot-kick, he also won the free-kick that led to his side's other goal.

Balotelli is outrageous! 

However, once again, we're talking about the striker not because of his undeniable attacking prowess, but because of all the other irritating, stupid, completely unnecessary things that he does.

With the game still goalless, there was a brief moment of alarm when the Italy international went down clutching his face. Had he been elbowed? Punched? Of course not.

You have to feel for Angers' Thomas Mangani, who received a booking for this:

That is one of the most outrageous dives you'll see this season.

It's the sort of behaviour that would perhaps be accepted in a young player, but Balotelli is now 27. In other words, he should be a seasoned professional now, not coming up with antics like this.

Is Balotelli more trouble than he's worth? Have your say in the comments. 

