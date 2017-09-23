Barcelona badly needed a big-name signing this summer following Neymar's move to PSG.

The Brazilian's world-record sale left Ernesto Valverde with €222million, a large chunk of which he reinvested in Ousmane Dembele.

The forward may only be 20-years-old, but he's looked so promising at Rennes and subsequently, at Borussia Dortmund, that the Blaugrana were ready to take a punt.

Article continues below

Unfortunately, just as he was getting used to playing alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, the French international suffered an agonising setback.

Dembele has had to travel to Finland to see a specialist after rupturing a tendon in a 2-1 win over Getafe in La Liga.

Article continues below

The injury is likely to rule him out for at least four months. It doesn't get much unluckier than that.

Barca players wore 'Courage Ousmane' shirts ahead of their game against Eibar to show solidarity with the starlet. Maybe a little over the top.

What's clear, however, is that Dembele's spell on the sidelines has come as a massive blow.

Valverde will be frustrated, as will those in the boardroom who sanctioned the €105m deal that took the player to the Nou Camp.

Crazy money was involved

It's well-known that he didn't come cheap. That's only natural in the current market.

As reported by Goal, German publication Spiegel have been shedding further light on the agreement and it certainly makes alarming reading.

They claim to have got their information via Football Leaks.

It's suggested that Dembele went from earning €2.4m per season with BVB to raking in an eye-watering €12m a year. Fair play to him.

The add-ons

The prodigious attacker will also pick up a further €3.3m should Barca win the treble. That seems a little farfetched, though it can't be ruled out given how Real Madrid have started the season.

As for his transfer fee, that could increase by a further €40m, depending on add-ons. Barca will have to pay €5m when he reaches the milestones of 25, 50, 75, and 100 games for the club. That seems unlikely to happen this season now.

The numbers involved in the transfer of such a young player really are quite staggering.

Barca supposedly had a difficult summer in the market, yet they are having the last laugh. As Real continue to flounder, their 'flop' signing Paulinho has scored in back to back games.Even if they'll have to wait to get the best out of Dembele, it's probably best not to question their business sense just yet.

Have Barca spent too much on Dembele? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms