Sergio Aguero has not had an easy relationship with Pep Guardiola .

Sergio Aguero was talked out of a move to Chelsea

Sergio Aguero needs just three more goals to become Manchester City's all-time leading goalscorer.

It's a record Eric Brook has held since 1939, with an impressive 177 goals.

There's something fitting about Aguero, the talisman of City's modern era, who has led them to two Premier League titles, surpassing that milestone.

Pep Guardiola could perhaps be accused of taking the Argentine for granted in his year or so at the helm.

The club are so blessed with attacking options that the striker now finds himself competing for a starting spot with Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Jesus.

Their front line could become even more congested if Alexis Sanchez arrives from Arsenal in the next 12 months.

All that had prompted speculation that the 29-year-old could have left the Etihad this summer. Thanks to the emergence of Jesus, losing Aguero wouldn't be quite unthinkable, but it would still have been pretty unforgivable to allow him to join a Premier League rival.

The Daily Mail suggest that there were offers from the Chinese Super League on the table and he could have eclipsed the astronomical £615,000 a week wages being earned by old team-mate Carlos Tevez in the Far East.

A player of his calibre wasn't going to seriously consider moving to China, but it appears he was genuinely interested in speaking to Chelsea.

Why did he change his mind? 

Of course, Antonio Conte was on the hunt for a forward to replace the outgoing Diego Costa, eventually settling on Alvaro Morata.

The Mail have it that Aguero did become unsettled, however, once he heard of the Blues' interest. The appeal of working for a manager who wanted him was tempting, as he has endured a problematic relationship with his current boss.

Watford v Manchester City - Premier League

It's reported he eventually changed his mind thanks to his agent, Hernan Reguera, who has a reputation for putting his clients' best interests first instead of pushing for big-money moves. Take note, Mino Raiola.

Given that Aguero's now netted six goals in as many games this season, City must be mightily glad he didn't head south to west London.

It's one thing letting Joe Hart go or falling out with Yaya Toure, but Guardiola's judgment would have been seriously called into question had City's main man linked up with Conte.

Would Chelsea have been a good move for Aguero? Have your say in the comments. 

