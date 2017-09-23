Alex Hales looks set to miss out on a place in England's Ashes side this summer, despite a resurgence in form this summer.

The squad for the winter tour is set to be announced at 10am on Wednesday and it looked as if his form with the bat had been enough to warrant a recall.

Only last week, England's One-Day and T20 captain Eoin Morgan had hailed the Nottinghamshire batsman.

Article continues below

"In the form he's shown this summer, he's got to be one of the most in-form batsmen in county cricket at the moment," Morgan told the Telegraph.

There's been little doubting Hales' prowess with the bat in the T20 format, earning the Man of the Series award for his performances in South Africa last year.

Article continues below

However at Test level, it's a been a different story, with a series of low scores, including two of just one and another of five in South Africa, leading to his eventual dropping.

"When you get dropped from any team, there are a lot of questions you ask yourself, and there's a lot of questions asked of you by a lot of people outside our bubble. So coming back from that shows huge character and to show the form he has has been incredible" added Morgan.

However, despite Morgan's backing, Middlesex's Dawid Malan looks set to be preferred at number five in the order. Fears over Hales' ability to cope with the short ball on fast Australian pitches means he is almost certain to be overlooked for the tour, reports the Evening Standard.

Coach Trevor Bayliss readily admitted the series wins over South Africa and West Indies had not papered over the cracks in England's batting line-up. Malan, given two tests at number 5, registered scores of one, 10, 18 and six.

Against the Proteas, Malan was given two tests at number five and registered scores of one, 10, 18 and six.

Equally adept in the T20 format - where he holds the joint record of 103 runs from a number six in - Malan looked to have cemented his place in the side after laying the foundations for a maiden century against the West Indies at Edgbaston. However, his eventual 65 looks to have been enough to persuade the selectors to stick with him, for the time being at least.

However, his eventual 65 looks to have been enough to persuade the selectors to stick with him, for the time being at least.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms