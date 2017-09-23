If there's one thing Michy Batshuayi loves more than football, it's FIFA.

Ahead of FIFA 18's release on September 29, the Belgian has been bantering with EA Sports over his 80-rated Ultimate Team card, which he's not too happy about.

It all began on September 13, when Batshuayi tweeted a video to EA of himself holding his new card, saying: "Please explain."

Batshuayi's statistics aren't as bad as he's made out, of course, with 80 shooting and 77 dribbling both respectable ratings.

But the 23-year-old feels he deserves better, with EA soon replying to his tweet: "Keep scoring goals and we'll talk..."

Batshuayi then added fuel to the flames: "Hahaha fair point but I've been doing this for quite a long time now... even longer than the last time your servers were OK."

One week later and Batshuayi bagged a hat-trick in the Carabao Cup against Nottingham Forest, prompting yet another cheeky tweet to EA.

"Can we talk now fam? How are the servers today?" the Belgium international tweeted, to which EA jokingly responded by mocking up a special 99-rated card.

If Batshuayi is to earn a higher rating on FIFA, he needs to do two things: challenge Alvaro Morata for first-choice striker and score more important goals Chelsea.

At this moment in time, the vast majority of Batshuayi's goals come from the bench and hold little importance, bar last season's winner against West Brom to secure the Premier League title.

But ask the young striker what disappoints him most about his FIFA 18 Ultimate Team card and he'll tell you it's his pace.

Batshuayi, despite being pretty quick, was only given 79 on this year's edition, which for a striker isn't great.

A video has now emerged of the moment Batshuayi discovered how slow he is on FIFA 18 and safe to say he was NOT impressed.

When Copa 90's presenters take off the tape to reveal his 79 pace, Batshuayi's face drops and he says: "F****** s***." Check it out below.

What's worse for Batshuayi is that he predicted his pace would be 85 - he couldn't have been more off the mark.

Like EA said, Michy, keep scoring goals for Chelsea and your ratings will increase.

