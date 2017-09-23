Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Michy Batshuayi.

Michy Batshuayi reacts furiously to his 79 pace rating on FIFA 18

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

If there's one thing Michy Batshuayi loves more than football, it's FIFA.

Ahead of FIFA 18's release on September 29, the Belgian has been bantering with EA Sports over his 80-rated Ultimate Team card, which he's not too happy about.

It all began on September 13, when Batshuayi tweeted a video to EA of himself holding his new card, saying: "Please explain."

Article continues below

Batshuayi's statistics aren't as bad as he's made out, of course, with 80 shooting and 77 dribbling both respectable ratings.

But the 23-year-old feels he deserves better, with EA soon replying to his tweet: "Keep scoring goals and we'll talk..."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Eli Manning has perfect response to being called out by Giants' coach

Eli Manning has perfect response to being called out by Giants' coach

Ezekiel Elliott responds to critics who claim he's been giving weak effort on the field

Ezekiel Elliott responds to critics who claim he's been giving weak effort on the field

WWE is keeping Bobby Roode off TV for a big reason

WWE is keeping Bobby Roode off TV for a big reason

One huge decision has already been made about Paige's WWE return

One huge decision has already been made about Paige's WWE return

Ian Wright completely loses it on Twitter after Arsenal fans abuse him for Ox tweet

Ian Wright completely loses it on Twitter after Arsenal fans abuse him for Ox tweet

The leaked emails that prove Barca lied about Liverpool offering Coutinho for €200m

The leaked emails that prove Barca lied about Liverpool offering Coutinho for €200m

Batshuayi then added fuel to the flames: "Hahaha fair point but I've been doing this for quite a long time now... even longer than the last time your servers were OK."

One week later and Batshuayi bagged a hat-trick in the Carabao Cup against Nottingham Forest, prompting yet another cheeky tweet to EA.

"Can we talk now fam? How are the servers today?" the Belgium international tweeted, to which EA jokingly responded by mocking up a special 99-rated card.

FBL-ENG-LCUP-CHELSEA-NOTTINGHAM FOREST

If Batshuayi is to earn a higher rating on FIFA, he needs to do two things: challenge Alvaro Morata for first-choice striker and score more important goals Chelsea.

At this moment in time, the vast majority of Batshuayi's goals come from the bench and hold little importance, bar last season's winner against West Brom to secure the Premier League title.

But ask the young striker what disappoints him most about his FIFA 18 Ultimate Team card and he'll tell you it's his pace.

FBL-EUR-C1-CHELSEA-TRAINING

Batshuayi, despite being pretty quick, was only given 79 on this year's edition, which for a striker isn't great.

A video has now emerged of the moment Batshuayi discovered how slow he is on FIFA 18 and safe to say he was NOT impressed.

When Copa 90's presenters take off the tape to reveal his 79 pace, Batshuayi's face drops and he says: "F****** s***." Check it out below.

What's worse for Batshuayi is that he predicted his pace would be 85 - he couldn't have been more off the mark.

Like EA said, Michy, keep scoring goals for Chelsea and your ratings will increase.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
David Luiz
Francesc Fabregas
Alvaro Morata
Eden Hazard
Football

Trending Stories

Eli Manning has perfect response to being called out by Giants' coach

Eli Manning has perfect response to being called out by Giants' coach

WWE is keeping Bobby Roode off TV for a big reason

WWE is keeping Bobby Roode off TV for a big reason

Ian Wright completely loses it on Twitter after Arsenal fans abuse him for Ox tweet

Ian Wright completely loses it on Twitter after Arsenal fans abuse him for Ox tweet

The leaked emails that prove Barca lied about Liverpool offering Coutinho for €200m

The leaked emails that prove Barca lied about Liverpool offering Coutinho for €200m

Everyone is laughing at the reason why Neymar will miss Montpellier vs PSG

Everyone is laughing at the reason why Neymar will miss Montpellier vs PSG

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again