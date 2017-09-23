The Golden State Warriors won a league-high 67 games in the regular season last year and followed that up by going 16-1 in the playoffs to secure their second championship in three years.

The addition of Kevin Durant last summer elevated the team to unprecedented levels and they are primed to be a formidable force for years to come.

The Dubs are already the heavy favourites to repeat this season and it is likely to take something special to stop them.

Despite the extraordinary levels they set last season, head coach Steve Kerr believes there's still more to come from his squad.

"I think we'll be better this year," Kerr said. "We're deeper. As I talked about, the continuity is really important. But the challenge is obvious. Three years in a row in the Finals, trying to make it a fourth.

"Very few teams in the history of the league have done that, and there's a reason. It's a long haul, so we're going to have to navigate the season, pace ourselves but not lose our edge, and that's the balance we're looking for."

The Warriors strengthened their roster by acquiring free agents Nick Young and Omri Casspi who will add more shooting power off the bench to the league's best jump-shooting team.

They also drafted Jordan Bell out of Oregon who is a skilled shot blocker and has been likened to Draymond Green because of his tenacity and work ethic.

As well as those acquisitions, the Oakland-based franchise was able to keep its core group of players together as many of them entered free agency.

Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston, JaVale McGee, Zaza Pachulia and David West all re-signed with the team during the offseason.

With this much firepower, Kerr will have his hands full trying to ensure minutes are spread about and finding the right lineups on a nightly basis.

Curry, however, doesn't expect that to be a problem due to the team's style of play.

Because of the way we play, everybody touches the ball," he said. "Everybody is involved. Everybody should be a threat when they're on the floor. And with high-IQ guys we have on this team, we just find a way for it to blend and work. Coach Kerr does a great job of preaching that message.

"And we don't have guys that are selfish at all, that are jealous of any other, anybody else's success or going to create drama if they get five shots one game and 15 shots the next game. As long as we win."

The men from the Bay Area will kick off their new campaign with a mouthwatering clash against the Houston Rockets on October 17.