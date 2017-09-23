Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Tennis

.

Nick Kyrgios and Jack Sock win brilliant point vs Nadal and Berdych at the Laver Cup

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

An amazing 20-shot rally inspired off-court friends Jack Sock and Nick Kyrgios to Team World's first win at the inaugural Laver Cup in Prague, Czech Republic.

The competition, named after legend Rod Laver, had raised fears of non-competitive exhibition tennis. However, judging by the standard of play on the first day, and in particular, during the aforementioned rally, such fears can be firmly laid to rest.

For server Sock was literally off his feet and lying prone on the ground after returning two shots from Team Europe's Rafael Nadal. But return them he did, with the rally finally coming to a close when a seemingly bemused Nadal dinked the final shot into the net.

Article continues below

The outcome saw Sock and Kyrgios coming together in a chest pump and their teammates on the sidelines off their feet amidst generous applause from their opponents. For they had simply refused to buckle in the face of a barrage of shots from Nadal and Berdych - scroll down to see the video.

The three-day tournament will be won by the first team to reach 13 points. And headed by the world's top two of Nadal and Roger Federer, Team Europe had raced into a three-point lead after the opening singles ties.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Eli Manning has perfect response to being called out by Giants' coach

Eli Manning has perfect response to being called out by Giants' coach

Ezekiel Elliott responds to critics who claim he's been giving weak effort on the field

Ezekiel Elliott responds to critics who claim he's been giving weak effort on the field

WWE is keeping Bobby Roode off TV for a big reason

WWE is keeping Bobby Roode off TV for a big reason

One huge decision has already been made about Paige's WWE return

One huge decision has already been made about Paige's WWE return

Ian Wright completely loses it on Twitter after Arsenal fans abuse him for Ox tweet

Ian Wright completely loses it on Twitter after Arsenal fans abuse him for Ox tweet

The leaked emails that prove Barca lied about Liverpool offering Coutinho for €200m

The leaked emails that prove Barca lied about Liverpool offering Coutinho for €200m

The more experienced Marin Cilic, Dominic Thiem and Alexader Zverev all won their ties, as expected, against Frances Tiafoe, John Isner and Denis Shapalov.

But the doubles pairing of Sock and Kyrgios selected by Bjorn Borg revived Team World's hopes against John McEnroe's picks of Nadal and Thomas Berdych, winning a race for the first ten points in the deciding third set.

And with two points per match-up for grabs today, Saturday, and three for each of Sunday's matches, the outcome will not be decided before the final day.

With Borg and McEnroe still to call upon Roger Federer and world number 16 Sam Querrey respectively, it promises to be a unique and intriguing couple of days for tennis fans. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer

Trending Stories

Eli Manning has perfect response to being called out by Giants' coach

Eli Manning has perfect response to being called out by Giants' coach

WWE is keeping Bobby Roode off TV for a big reason

WWE is keeping Bobby Roode off TV for a big reason

Ian Wright completely loses it on Twitter after Arsenal fans abuse him for Ox tweet

Ian Wright completely loses it on Twitter after Arsenal fans abuse him for Ox tweet

The leaked emails that prove Barca lied about Liverpool offering Coutinho for €200m

The leaked emails that prove Barca lied about Liverpool offering Coutinho for €200m

Everyone is laughing at the reason why Neymar will miss Montpellier vs PSG

Everyone is laughing at the reason why Neymar will miss Montpellier vs PSG

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again