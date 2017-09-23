Report: Carmelo Anthony adds Cavs and Thunder to list of preferred trade destinations

With the new season less than a month away and teams preparing for the start of training camp, Carmelo Anthony's future with the New York Knicks still hasn't been resolved.

There has been a willingness from both parties to secure a trade throughout the summer but the Knicks have been unable to strike a deal with the Houston Rockets - Carmelo's preferred destination.

The 10-time All-Star has a no-trade clause and has only been willing to waive it to join Houston.

But with that deal appearing unlikely, it appears that Melo has decided to consider alternative options to secure a move away from the Big Apple.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Anthony has given New York an expanded list of teams - including the Cleveland Cavaliers - for which he would be willing to waive his no-trade clause.

ESPN's Ian Begley has also reported that the small forward has included the Oklahoma City Thunder on that list too.

Per Wojnarowski: "After the Knicks insisted that they were unable to make a deal with the Houston Rockets, his primary trade destination, Anthony and his representatives honoured New York's request and furnished at least those two additional teams within the past 10 days."

Cleveland was part of the veteran's original group of possible teams he wanted to join but once his longtime friend Chris Paul was traded to the Rockets, he had his heart set on teaming up with him in Texas.

Houston is still Melo's number one option but he's now accommodated the Knicks to try to facilitate a move to a contending team.

Fox Sports' Jason McIntyre recently reported that the 33-year-old may consider a move to the Portland Trail Blazers if he doesn't pitch up in H-Town but that now appears to be a long shot.

For now, though, Carmelo remains a Knicks player and the team's management confirmed that they expect him to report to training camp on Monday.

"Look, Carmelo's going to be back here," general manager Scott Perry said. "Carmelo has always been a professional. That's one thing I've always respected about him. I think he can set a good example for the young players.

"He's been a 10-time All-Star. If he's back here with the New York Knicks, we expect him to be the professional he's always exemplified throughout his career and move forward with him."

Anthony is due to attend the team's media day on Monday and is likely to field some strong questions about his future which will undoubtedly be the hot topic for the press.