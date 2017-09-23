It's that time of year again when football fans take one eye off the real game and turn it towards FIFA 18.

The EA Sports game's ratings have already been released and as you'd expect, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar lead the way.

The Real Madrid man, who is also the cover star, has the highest overall rating with 94.

Messi is just one behind him on 93, while Luis Suarez and Neymar are tied on 92.

And it's the PSG superstar who has been deemed the fastest, with pace of 92.

That seems fair enough. Yet, there are always a handful of players who take umbrage with their ratings.

At the official FIFA 18 launch, Dele Alli joked, via the Mirror:

"To be honest I don't think I'll use myself in the game because I don't think my rating is very good.

"I'm going to refuse to play with myself until I'm a little bit more realistic!"

Spare a thought, though, Dele for former Newcastle striker Nile Ranger, who has more cause to be upset than most.

Ranger isn't best pleased

Now, the controversial forward probably wouldn't have been the first player most gamers would have searched for anyway.

In fact, you can't play as him at all, it seems, as Ranger has revealed he's been left out altogether.

The 26-year-old tweeted:

As he's alluded to, he has actually just been released from prison early for good behaviour, so you can hardly blame EA Sports for not including him.

Ranger served just 10 weeks of an eight-month sentence for online banking fraud. Not only will his reputation haunt him for the rest of his career, things haven't been easy for him since he returned to Southend United.

He was unable to play against Shrewsbury earlier this month because of a curfew and he has only just had his electronic tag removed prior to this weekend's game against Fleetwood.

Fans destroy him

This wasn't his first brush with the law either, as he has endured numerous run-ins with police in the past. In 2011, while still at Newcastle, he was questioned by the Magpies after posting a picture of himself holding a gun.

Fair play to him if he's trying to turn himself around this time, but no-one on Twitter has much sympathy with him for his exile from FIFA:

