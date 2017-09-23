Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Nile Ranger isn't happy with one element of the new FIFA.

Nile Ranger's ridiculous tweet after being left out of FIFA 18

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It's that time of year again when football fans take one eye off the real game and turn it towards FIFA 18.

The EA Sports game's ratings have already been released and as you'd expect, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar lead the way.

The Real Madrid man, who is also the cover star, has the highest overall rating with 94.

Article continues below

Messi is just one behind him on 93, while Luis Suarez and Neymar are tied on 92.

And it's the PSG superstar who has been deemed the fastest, with pace of 92.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Eli Manning has perfect response to being called out by Giants' coach

Eli Manning has perfect response to being called out by Giants' coach

Ezekiel Elliott responds to critics who claim he's been giving weak effort on the field

Ezekiel Elliott responds to critics who claim he's been giving weak effort on the field

WWE is keeping Bobby Roode off TV for a big reason

WWE is keeping Bobby Roode off TV for a big reason

One huge decision has already been made about Paige's WWE return

One huge decision has already been made about Paige's WWE return

Ian Wright completely loses it on Twitter after Arsenal fans abuse him for Ox tweet

Ian Wright completely loses it on Twitter after Arsenal fans abuse him for Ox tweet

The leaked emails that prove Barca lied about Liverpool offering Coutinho for €200m

The leaked emails that prove Barca lied about Liverpool offering Coutinho for €200m

That seems fair enough. Yet, there are always a handful of players who take umbrage with their ratings.

At the official FIFA 18 launch, Dele Alli joked, via the Mirror:

"To be honest I don't think I'll use myself in the game because I don't think my rating is very good.

"I'm going to refuse to play with myself until I'm a little bit more realistic!"

Spare a thought, though, Dele for former Newcastle striker Nile Ranger, who has more cause to be upset than most.

Ranger isn't best pleased 

Now, the controversial forward probably wouldn't have been the first player most gamers would have searched for anyway.

In fact, you can't play as him at all, it seems, as Ranger has revealed he's been left out altogether.

The 26-year-old tweeted:

As he's alluded to, he has actually just been released from prison early for good behaviour, so you can hardly blame EA Sports for not including him.

Ranger served just 10 weeks of an eight-month sentence for online banking fraud. Not only will his reputation haunt him for the rest of his career, things haven't been easy for him since he returned to Southend United.

He was unable to play against Shrewsbury earlier this month because of a curfew and he has only just had his electronic tag removed prior to this weekend's game against Fleetwood.

Fans destroy him 

This wasn't his first brush with the law either, as he has endured numerous run-ins with police in the past. In 2011, while still at Newcastle, he was questioned by the Magpies after posting a picture of himself holding a gun.

Fair play to him if he's trying to turn himself around this time, but no-one on Twitter has much sympathy with him for his exile from FIFA:

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Newcastle United
Michael Owen
Football
Alan Shearer

Trending Stories

Eli Manning has perfect response to being called out by Giants' coach

Eli Manning has perfect response to being called out by Giants' coach

WWE is keeping Bobby Roode off TV for a big reason

WWE is keeping Bobby Roode off TV for a big reason

Ian Wright completely loses it on Twitter after Arsenal fans abuse him for Ox tweet

Ian Wright completely loses it on Twitter after Arsenal fans abuse him for Ox tweet

The leaked emails that prove Barca lied about Liverpool offering Coutinho for €200m

The leaked emails that prove Barca lied about Liverpool offering Coutinho for €200m

Everyone is laughing at the reason why Neymar will miss Montpellier vs PSG

Everyone is laughing at the reason why Neymar will miss Montpellier vs PSG

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again