Jose Mourinho has never been Luke Shaw's biggest fan, let's be honest here.

The English left-back was enjoying regular playing time in the first-team under Louis van Gaal, only for his richest vein of form to come unstuck after a leg break in the Champions League.

And it's been a bumpy road since for Shaw who hasn't exactly been eased back into football under Mourinho. In fact, the Portuguese has openly slammed Shaw in press conferences for his attitude in training sessions.

Article continues below

It's perhaps surprising then that Shaw - once the most expensive teenager in history - is even still playing at Old Trafford.

His appearance in the Carabao Cup against Burton Albion has brought the topic to light once again and the 22-year-old certainly didn't cover himself in glory.

Article continues below

Another poor performance

Shaw was introduced at half-time with Manchester United already cruising at 3-0 yet the Englishman failed to impose himself on the game.

One man that certainly wasn't impressed, proved Phil Neville. The ex-United man, per the Mirror, bemoaned: "I didn’t see that real hunger to sprint to every ball, to sprint forward, to sprint back, I saw someone that’s coasting.

"He needs to come out of that comfort zone of coasting because if he wants to be a Man United left-back he needs to play at the level of a Ander Herrera."

Unfortunately for Shaw, a certain Mourinho seems to agree and he wasn't exactly dishing out compliments in his latest press conference. The Special One spoke to the media ahead of United's trip to Southampton and a potential homecoming for Shaw.

However, on the topic of the 22-year-old, Mourinho wasn't mincing his words and had a rather savage way of informing the media of his plans.

According to Sky Sports, he explained: "You [media] saw the [Burton] game, you saw the same as I see, so are you asking if he plays tomorrow? No, he is not playing tomorrow. He has to work. He has to improve."

Ouch. But yes, Jose, everybody did see the performance and it didn't warrant a Premier League start.

This is despite the fact United have an all-too obvious problem in the left-back position. Ashley Young was forced to make a rare start on the left flank against Everton to address the issue last Sunday.

And when you're being savaged by your manager in front of the press (again) as well as playing behind a 32-year-old who's - strictly speaking - a winger, it all adds up to a nightmare for Shaw.

Do you think Luke Shaw deserves a second chance at Manchester United? Have your say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms