The Minnesota Timberwolves will head into the new season with big expectations after making multiple acquisitions during the summer.

Their biggest import was definitely All-Star Jimmy Butler who they secured via a trade from the Chicago Bulls.

But they also made smart moves in free agency as they brought in Jeff Teague, Taj Gibson and Jamal Crawford to boost their roster with veteran leadership.

The T-Wolves certainly lacked experience last season and they've done well to address that issue during the offseason. In terms of young talent, the franchise is well stocked in that department.

They have two of the most exciting young players in the league in Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins and with the combination of youth and experience in their team - as well as the star quality of Butler - they will have a great chance to make the playoffs.

Towns, in particular, is more determined than anybody to make that happen because of a promise he made to Minnesota's late head coach Flip Saunders who died from cancer two years ago.

The Timberwolves hold the longest postseason drought in the NBA at 13 years and KAT has revealed that he promised Saunders he would end it.

"I made a promise to Flip Saunders that we would win and end the playoff drought," Towns told The AP's Jon Krawczynski. "And I intend to keep that promise."

With a talented set of teammates around him, the 21-year-old should be optimistic about coming through on that promise.

If it is to happen, the power forward will have to continue his rise as one of the most dominant big men in the league.

Towns averaged 25.1 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.7 dimes, and 1.3 blocks per game in his sophomore campaign, and should be even better this season.

He's on the cusp of becoming an All-Star and helping to turn the Wolves into a winning franchise again will see him earn his first nod.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau will lean heavily on the Kentucky product and Butler to form a strong connection on the court and KAT has already been putting in work to build chemistry with the shooting guard.

"We’ve had a lot of time with each other. Just really getting to know him as the person and the player. He’s a great human being," he said. "He’s going to be such a great benefit for our team and playing against him has obviously been a lot of fun. He’s been a great teammate and someone I really look forward to playing with."

Optimism is high in Minneapolis and it promises to be an exciting campaign for the fans.