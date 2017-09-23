Official online NBA destination in the UK

Draymond Green .

Draymond Green on his reaction to Kevin Durant's Twitter mishap: "I laughed in his face"

Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant has had a week to forget after an embarrassing Twitter gaffe made headlines.

The Finals MVP inadvertently revealed that he owns a 'burner' account by attempting to explain his reasons for leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder to a fan who questioned him on social media.

However, KD posted his reply via his official account and took a swipe at several members of his former team.

His post read: "He didn't like the organisation or playing for Billy Donovan. His roster wasn't that good it was just him and Russ. Imagine taking Russ off that team, see how bad they were. KD can't win a championship with those cats."

The 28-year-old has been the butt of many jokes throughout the week but, to his credit, he owned up to it and apologised for his comments calling them "childish" and "idiotic".

Social media is an unforgiving platform and many professional athletes have suffered forgetful mishaps over the years, including Durant's teammate Draymond Green.

At that time, he saw the funny side of Green's misfortune but karma has now struck for the former OKC star.

Speaking at the team's media day, Draymond revealed how he returned the favour and got his sweet revenge the first time he saw Durant after his blunder.

"I laughed in his face," Green said. “I got a good laugh out of it. It’s pretty funny to me … I reminded him of my mishap, the day we were at USA Basketball when my mishap happened, I was stressed out and all of them were laughing in my face.

"From (Durant) to DeMarcus (Cousins) … They all laughed in my face. So it was a little payback. I stood right over there and laughed in his face. And it felt pretty good.”

KD told USA Today Sports' Sam Amick that he was upset about the incident and had lost sleep over it, but Green clearly wasn't going to have any sympathy for him.

2017 NBA Finals - Game Two

Luckily for the All-Star small forward, the Warriors begin training camp on Monday with the new season less than four weeks away.

This will allow him to focus solely on basketball and should see the incident swept under the rug with the focus switching to the campaign ahead after a typically long offseason.

The champions will collect their rings and tip off their quest to repeat with a tasty encounter against the Houston Rockets at Oracle Arena on October 17.

