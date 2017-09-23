Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Shannon Briggs post video of younger cousin's brutal knockout within 10 seconds

Shannon 'The Cannon' Briggs, the former WBO champ isn't about to go gently into that good night.

The 45-year old Brooklynite orchestrated something of a comeback in 2014, spurred in the main by an aggressive, one-man social media campaign. Now, on the inactive list after a failed drug test last November, Briggs continues to hold the attention of boxing fans.

The Brooklynite posted a brief video to social media on Thursday of a cruiserweight bout between his cousin, Baltimore prospect Kwame Ritter, and Nathaniel Edge.

On the surface, it would seem Briggs' power runs in the blood: Ritter knocks Edge out in six seconds with a jab to the stomach and a clean overhand right to the skull. It's a beautiful finish, with edge crumpling to the mat - scroll down to see the video.

But look a little closer and the win seems less laudable.

Firstly, it's a clip from a November 2016 fight. Secondly, a quick internet search of Ritter reveals that those six seconds are the entirety of Edge's professional boxing career - The North Carolina man, according to BoxRec, has not fought before or since, meaning the entirety of his boxing career is an instantaneous loss to the obscure cousin of a fading boxing personality.

But Briggs, in his drive to maintain maximum visibility in the boxing world, needs a constant stream of content to stay relevant.

Briggs' high point came in the late 1990's - that brief time in heavyweight boxing between the dynamism of Mike Tyson, the monotonous dominance of the Klitschko brothers and when Lennox Lewis was on the way to the apex of the division.

After a 1998 loss to Lewis, Briggs' significance waned; he briefly held the WBO title in 2006, returned to lose in gladiator style to Vitali Klitschko in 2010, fought no one for three years before a series of no-hopers starting in 2014.

Boxing at The O2 Arena

By then aged and struggling to be seen as a legitimate challenger, Briggs trolled more visible fighters like Wladimir Klitschko and David Haye. Things might have gone his way too, were it not for a drugs test in May that found the man who beat George Foreman, had eight times the normal amount of testosterone in his system. 

It's hard to see if or when Briggs will again fight someone of note.

