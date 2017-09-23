WWE's No Mercy pay-per-view takes place this Sunday night where Brock Lesnar defends his Universal Championship against Braun Strowman in the main event.

Another match which has fans invested is the clash between Roman Reigns and John Cena, even though no championship title is on the line.

NO MERCY

It was obvious that their paths were going to cross at some point and WWE made Cena a free agent for that very reason, so he could jump ship between Monday Night RAW and SmackDown LIVE and take part in the biggest feuds possible, especially since nobody really knows what the future has in store for him in the long-term.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Although it's not at one of the big four pay-per-views, Cena and The Big Dog are clashing at No Mercy following on from several weeks of epic promos, where the two have traded plenty of verbal insults with the 16-time world champion claiming Reigns isn't ready to carry the company and isn't as good as he thinks he is.

Despite what's being said, Rajah.com has provided a major update on the current backstage details surrounding the match, along with what the long-term plan is for their feud.

Article continues below

At the moment, it's being reported that Cena vs. Reigns is a one-and-done situation, and if that's the case then it's fully expected that Reigns will come out as the victor.

ENDORSEMENT

However, there's also been speculation suggesting that if Cena vs. Reigns feud has been planned for multiple matches, then Cena could emerge victorious in Los Angeles.

When you consider that massive Hollywood opportunities are falling on Cena's plate - include a potential role as Shazam in the DC Comic movie opposite The Rock, and the Transformers spinoff Bumblebee - he will probably leave WWE once again after this weekend is in the books.

The source has added that regardless of what happens, the eventual plan is for Cena to 'endorse' Reigns as the next big star of the WWE, something WWE has been trying to push Reigns as for years now.

So, we should fully expect Reigns to look strong against Cena, where a potential victory inside of the Staples Center will impress Cena enough to tell the WWE Universe that the company is in good hands, after weeks of playing down that notion.

What do you make of WWE's plans for the feud? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms