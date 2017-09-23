What a miserable start to the season it's been for Ronald Koeman and Everton.

Owner Farhad Moshiri oversaw a huge summer of spending as the club finally looked to close the gap on the Premier League's top six.

The Toffees forked out over £150million on the likes of Gylfi Sigurdsson, Jordan Pickford, and Michael Keane.

Yet, their unenviable run of fixtures has seen them pick up just four points as they languish in 18th place.

Admittedly, they have already had to face Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham, and Manchester United.

The pressure on Koeman is mounting, not least because he has failed to address one of the biggest problems hanging over his side - the departure of Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian left for Manchester United in a £75million deal in July, with Wayne Rooney going the other way on a free transfer.

That left Everton with plenty of time to find a successor to their top scorer.

Sandro Ramirez arrived from Malaga, but the former Barcelona man is yet to find the back of the net.

Everton wanted Costa

The board are inevitably going to be criticised for failing to properly replace Lukaku. However, it's not that they weren't willing to spend big. In fact, Marca claim they were happy to reinvest all of the proceeds of the striker's sale into the purchase of Diego Costa.

While they approached Chelsea with a £75m offer, the Spanish international was only interested in a return to Atletico Madrid.

Costa finally got his way earlier this week, when the Rojiblancos had a bid of £57m accepted. That will frustrate Roman Abramovich if he could have sold the controversial star for more elsewhere, but at least he won't now be playing for another English team.

In truth, Costa has never really seemed settled this side of the water, so it's no surprise he had his heart set on moving back to the Spanish capital.

Maybe he wouldn't have been the most popular signing at Everton. Their fans would surely have welcomed his goals, though, as their side have only scored twice in the league after five games.

AC Milan were the other club to show concrete interest, though the Rossoneri wanted him on loan.

In the end, both Antonio Conte and Costa have got the desired outcome, as he is finally departing Stamford Bridge. Everton, meanwhile, still have a problem on their hands.

