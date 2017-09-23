With Brock Lesnar taking more time off from WWE due to his part-time contract after the No Mercy event, the space in the main event gives stars on the Monday Night RAW roster a chance to impress.

The expectation is that The Beast Incarnate will somehow retain his Universal Championship against Braun Strowman on Sunday night, as plans still have him in line to defend the championship title at WrestleMania 34 against Roman Reigns.

TLC

So, that means Lesnar won't be at the Monday Night RAW-exclusive TLC pay-per-view and questions will be asked on which match will close the show.

According to Billi Bhatti of the Dirty Sheets Podcast, The Miz was supposedly going to receive that role, but he could now fall victim to Vince McMahon's notorious last-minute changing habit.

Sharing the news over on Sportskeeda, Billi noted that the plan to have The Miz main event was pencilled in several weeks ago, and was also booked on television.

The current plan is for the A-Lister to main event the show with his Intercontinental Championship on the line, which would be a historic moment as this would be the first time in 25 years that the championship has headlined a pay-per-view.

MAIN EVENT

The Miz's constant complaining is expected to build towards Kurt Angle booking him in a multi-man TLC match - so this is why he's been mentioning on RAW that he should be in the main event.

However, Billi went on to add that the whole card could be reshuffled because of a new pitch that was made recently. Originally, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose were set to defend their RAW tag team titles against The Hardy Boyz, but that might not be happening.

Billu has claimed that the latest pitch could see The Miz dropping down the card to defend his title against Jeff Hardy, which would see the main event being changed to a number one contenders TLC match, with the winner facing Lesnar when he returns at the Royal Rumble.

It makes more sense to have The Miz in the main event, as everything on TV has built towards this match, plus, October marks 25 years of The Hardys in WWE, so it would make sense to have them compete together in a TLC match.

Regardless of the plan, it sounds like WWE has two exciting main events to choose from.

