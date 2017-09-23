You know the feeling; you're in a rush, wearing those trusted T.M. Lewin slacks. You bend down to pick up an errant possession and riiiiip, you hear and feel that prolonged pop somewhere by the seat of your pants.

But you're too far from home to go and change. You resign yourself to shuffling baby steps the rest of the day and pray to god you don't have to bend down again in front of anyone.

Five-time PGA winner James Dufner suffered the same indignation at the Tour Championship in Atlanta yesterday.

Between the 16th and 17th hole on the course, the American bent over to pick up a ball showing a prominent tear in the seat of his trousers. Poor Dufner spent the rest of the afternoon shuffling around, being mindful of every step.

So pronounced were his movements it appeared to some commentators the 40-year old might have suffered a hamstring injury - watch the video below.

But a quick replay shows the unmistakable black hole rent between the seems of his blue slacks.

Like any good friend, current co-leader in the FedEx cup Justin Thomas was quick to bring the incident to the world's attention. The 24-year old retweeted the rip to his 194,000 followers with the caption: "Lookin good @JasonDufner 🍑🙈"

Dufner is yet to respond - probably a good idea in fairness.

Dufner's wardrobe malfunction might be eclipsed by his performance. He scored an impressive three under 67, closing the gap between himself and co-leaders Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson and Paul Casey.

