The tag team division on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown LIVE is in a healthy position, not just because of the talent they currently boast but because of the teams NXT continues to churn out.

There are some that enter NXT as a team while others are paired together and they either sink or swim. We have seen cases of both in the past, and the current popular teams include the likes of SAnitY and Heavy Machinery, while Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa reached new levels of popularity not too long ago.

CALL-UP

However, another team which emerged to the top from out of nowhere were Akam and Rezar of the Authors of Pain.

Managed by Paul Ellering, the duo went unbeaten as they became the NXT tag team champions, but finally lost their gold last month at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III against Alexander Wolfe and Eric Young of SAnitY as their unbeaten run came to an end.

Usually, when that happens, the expectation is that a team will be moving up to the main roster. It was thought that the duo will be sent to SmackDown LIVE and debut as part of the current Breezango storyline, but that hasn't happened just yet.

Rumours picked up steam when they didn't appear on NXT tapings after the event, but they did appear on last week's tapings which suggests they're staying put for now.

AllWrestlingNews.com has now revealed why WWE has decided against calling up the duo for now.

ASCENSION SITUATION

Behind the scenes, WWE officials had given plenty of thought to whether they wanted to promote Akam and Rezar to either RAW or SmackDown, but in the end, they decided against it.

There was reportedly a split backstage; some thought the Authors of Pain were ready for the main roster while there were some who believed they needed some more work on NXT before being promoted.

Those who thought they were ready then couldn't find any creative plans for them on the main roster, so rather than rushing them and throwing them in the deep end, they decided against it to avoid another 'Ascension situation.'

Konnor and Viktor were destined for success after becoming the first true force in NXT's tag team division, but it didn't take long for them to get buried on the main roster and they've been struggling ever since.

Akam and Rezar are two talented individuals and a fantastic team, so WWE's decision is a good one as it's only protecting them from suffering the same fate.

When something interesting comes up, they'll probably be first in line for a call-up.

