Vince Wilfork won't be reading Tom Brady's new book - this is why

Now that he's retired from the NFL, former New England Patriots and Houston Texans defensive tackle Vince Wilfork has plenty of time on his hands.

With all that time, he's exploring new hobbies, which include barbecuing and tailgating, but apparently doesn't include reading.

Actually, there's only one book that Wilfork will specifically not be reading, and it's Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's new book - "The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance."

In an interview with FTW.usatoday.com, Wilfork said he already knows almost everything about Brady, so he won't be reading his former quarterback's new book:

“For what? I played with him for 11 years,” he said. “I kind of know what he’s about. I’m with Bill (Belichick) on that one.”

Indeed, Wilfork - a five-time Pro Bowler - won two Super Bowls with Brady and the Patriots, missing out on Brady's first two title-winning teams and last year's dramatic come-from-behind Super Bowl LI victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Coach Bill Belichick, who has been with Brady for even longer than Wilfork, also doesn't see the need to read his quarterback's new book, and wasn't shy about saying that to reporters:

"We see Tom every day," Belichick said in a very typical Belichick way. "I don't really feel like I need to read a book."

Clearly, Wilfork agrees with that, as he too has spent plenty of time around the legendary quarterback over the years.

Plus, Wilfork added, it's not like there are any great stories about Brady anyway, as all he does is work hard and do what it takes to win Super Bowls:

“Tom is a regular guy he practices hard and he plays hard and it’s not a shocker the success he has … There’s no story out there about Tom,” he said.

Brady looks like he is still going strong, so it's anyone's guess how long the 40-year-old quarterback can continue playing the game he loves.

The Patriots are 1-1 to start this season, losing in disappointing fashion to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. They're also dealing with a slew of injuries to key players, but must still be considered one of the favorites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

The Patriots will play a struggling Houston Texans team on Sunday to try to improve to 2-1. With the way the rest of the AFC East - particularly the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets - appearing to be in for long seasons, New England should cruise to another division title.

Whether or not the Pats can win a sixth Super Bowl under Brady is a different story, but if they do, TB12 will have more to write about.

