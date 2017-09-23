Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Davinson Sanchez has made a solid start to life in the Premier League .

Davinson Sanchez explains why he rejected chance to join Barcelona

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Tottenham certainly made their fans wait before dipping into the transfer market this summer.

There was just over a week left of the window when Spurs unveiled Davinson Sanchez as their club record signing, bringing the centre-back in for £42million from Ajax.

Paulo Gazzaniga, Juan Foyth, Serge Aurier, and Fernando Llorente followed, but it's the Colombian who has made the biggest impact so far.

Article continues below

Sanchez already looks at home in the Premier League, having first drawn attention to himself in the Eredivisie and Europa League.

Ajax, of course, reached the final of the competition last season, which they lost to Manchester United, but Pochettino had already seen enough to be convinced.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Frank Gore explains why he doesn't regret signing with the Indianapolis Colts

Frank Gore explains why he doesn't regret signing with the Indianapolis Colts

Vince Wilfork won't be reading Tom Brady's new book - this is why

Vince Wilfork won't be reading Tom Brady's new book - this is why

Latest backstage update on WWE's plans for John Cena vs. Roman Reigns

Latest backstage update on WWE's plans for John Cena vs. Roman Reigns

WWE has two huge ideas for RAW's TLC pay-per-view main event

WWE has two huge ideas for RAW's TLC pay-per-view main event

Ian Wright completely loses it on Twitter after Arsenal fans abuse him for Ox tweet

Ian Wright completely loses it on Twitter after Arsenal fans abuse him for Ox tweet

The leaked emails that prove Barca lied about Liverpool offering Coutinho for €200m

The leaked emails that prove Barca lied about Liverpool offering Coutinho for €200m

Sanchez's career trajectory might well have been very different, however, as he has revealed he could have joined Barcelona before heading to Ajax.

The Blaugrana have picked up some absolute gems from South America in the past. On this occasion, though, they couldn't convince the defender to join them.

Sanchez rejected Barca

"Everyone was telling me, 'You have to play in Barcelona: you're fast, strong, technical, made for it'," Sanchez said, per the Daily Mail.

"It was initially to play for Barca's B team, but I wanted continuity at a high level."

Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City - Premier League

Spurs were far from the only club monitoring him. The presence of Mauricio Pochettino in north London was the deciding factor, as he explained:

"I had a fantastic time at Ajax and we reached the Europa League final. This summer, I heard a lot of noise, but Spurs was the only offer on the table. Mauricio Pochettino is a huge influence.

"I saw the chance to grow as a player. He is a truly great coach. To be a great coach is to be a great person. He can joke with you but you go out there and you want to fight for him."

Will Spurs challenge for the title this season? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
La Liga

Trending Stories

Frank Gore explains why he doesn't regret signing with the Indianapolis Colts

Frank Gore explains why he doesn't regret signing with the Indianapolis Colts

Latest backstage update on WWE's plans for John Cena vs. Roman Reigns

Latest backstage update on WWE's plans for John Cena vs. Roman Reigns

Ian Wright completely loses it on Twitter after Arsenal fans abuse him for Ox tweet

Ian Wright completely loses it on Twitter after Arsenal fans abuse him for Ox tweet

The leaked emails that prove Barca lied about Liverpool offering Coutinho for €200m

The leaked emails that prove Barca lied about Liverpool offering Coutinho for €200m

Everyone is laughing at the reason why Neymar will miss Montpellier vs PSG

Everyone is laughing at the reason why Neymar will miss Montpellier vs PSG

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again