Tottenham certainly made their fans wait before dipping into the transfer market this summer.

There was just over a week left of the window when Spurs unveiled Davinson Sanchez as their club record signing, bringing the centre-back in for £42million from Ajax.

Paulo Gazzaniga, Juan Foyth, Serge Aurier, and Fernando Llorente followed, but it's the Colombian who has made the biggest impact so far.

Sanchez already looks at home in the Premier League, having first drawn attention to himself in the Eredivisie and Europa League.

Ajax, of course, reached the final of the competition last season, which they lost to Manchester United, but Pochettino had already seen enough to be convinced.

Sanchez's career trajectory might well have been very different, however, as he has revealed he could have joined Barcelona before heading to Ajax.

The Blaugrana have picked up some absolute gems from South America in the past. On this occasion, though, they couldn't convince the defender to join them.

Sanchez rejected Barca

"Everyone was telling me, 'You have to play in Barcelona: you're fast, strong, technical, made for it'," Sanchez said, per the Daily Mail.

"It was initially to play for Barca's B team, but I wanted continuity at a high level."

Spurs were far from the only club monitoring him. The presence of Mauricio Pochettino in north London was the deciding factor, as he explained:

"I had a fantastic time at Ajax and we reached the Europa League final. This summer, I heard a lot of noise, but Spurs was the only offer on the table. Mauricio Pochettino is a huge influence.

"I saw the chance to grow as a player. He is a truly great coach. To be a great coach is to be a great person. He can joke with you but you go out there and you want to fight for him."

