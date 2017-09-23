As Tottenham's curse at Wembley continues to haunt them, there can be no arguing with their record away from home in the Premier League this season.

Spurs have faced Newcastle United and Everton thus far and won both games to an aggregate scoreline of 5-0.

West Ham will have been vaguely aware of their opponents' form heading into Saturday's game at the Olympic Stadium and within 34 minutes, they were 1-0 down.

Christian Eriksen fed Dele Alli down the right channel to cross for Harry Kane, who headed past Joe Hart to score yet another September goal.

And two minutes later the 24-year-old doubled Tottenham's lead following some woeful defending from West Ham.

A loose back pass fell straight to Dele Alli, whose effort was saved by Hart but fell straight into the path of Kane to tap home.

Kane, having failed to find the back of the net for Tottenham in August, now has six in two-and-a-half games. What a difference a month makes.

Spurs entered the half-time break 2-0 up, yet a lot of the commotion on Twitter was about some bizarre comments made by Alan Pardew in the build-up.

In the video below, Pardew tries to banter Teddy Sheringham after Jamie Redknapp likens Kane to the former West Ham and Manchester United striker's style of play.

"He's very similar to Teddy," said Redknapp of Kane. "Not blessed with blistering pace but an incredible football brain, someone who picks the right pass at the right time."

But Pardew was having none of it, responding: "He didn't have his (Kane's) pace! He was as quick as Harry Kane's mum!"

PARDEW JOKES ABOUT... KANE'S MUM?

Safe to say Pardew's joke went down like a led balloon, with host Simon Thomas telling the former Crystal Palace boss: "Steady."

Twitter found Pardew's outburst hilarious nonetheless, if not extremely cringey.

TWITTER REACTS

