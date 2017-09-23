Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Griffiths.

What Leigh Griffiths did to Rangers' corner flag in Old Firm derby

Celtic fans must get bored at times during the season when their club open up a double digit lead in the Scottish Premiership.

The Bhoys had the title sewn up in April last season, eight games before the campaign was over, and they’ve made a fast start this time around.

Brendan Rodgers’ side travelled to Ibrox to face Rangers in the first Old Firm derby of the season with five wins and one drew under their belt.

They faced a Rangers side that was unbeaten in five matches in all competitions and would do everything to inflict defeat on their bitter rivals.

But even with their tails up, Rangers were no match for the Scottish champions, falling to a 2-0 defeat.

An improvement on the two 5-1 defeats Pedro Caixinha’s side suffered at the hands of Celtic last season, but disappointing nonetheless.

Tom Rogic opened the scoring in the 50th minute when he made the most of some awful defending to thump home.

And Leigh Griffiths made it 2-0 15 minutes later with a smart finish.

Rangers v Celtic - Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership

What Griffiths did to Rangers' corner flag

Yet Griffiths’ goal wasn’t the most noteworthy thing he did during the match.

The 27-year-old was spotted seemingly picking his nose and wiping it on Rangers’ corner flag before he sent in a delivery.

Check out the footage below. It sure seems pretty conclusive.

Fans immediately spotted what Griffiths did and expressed their bewilderment on Twitter.

A 49th title seems inevitable

It’s only September yet it’s hard to see anyone preventing Celtic from winning their 49th Scottish title and seventh in a row.

It’s easy to wonder where the motivation comes from. But according to captain Scott Brown, Rodgers continuously strives to improve his players.

“Yeah, we are stronger, we are fitter and more together as well,” Brown said when asked if Celtic are better now than they were the last time they played at Ibrox, per the Scotsman.

“We have a few different formations that we can chop and change during the game.

“It is always based on what the gaffer has been doing in training since the start of the season.” 

“The gaffer is always raising the bar as far as it can go.”

Yet the recent 5-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League suggests they've got a long way to go.

Celtic Training and Press Conference

Do changes need to be made to the Scottish Premiership? Let us know in the comments section below!

Topics:
Scotland Football
Kolo Toure
Brendan Rodgers
Football
Scott Brown
Henrik Larsson
Celtic FC
Scott Sinclair

