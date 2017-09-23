If Tottenham could crack it at Wembley Stadium, they'd be amassing quite the title challenge.

Spurs are enjoying a brilliant start to the season away from home after decisive wins at Newcastle, Everton and now West Ham. Home draws to Burnley and Swansea as well as defeat to Chelsea have somewhat dampened excitement, though.

The 3-2 win at the London Stadium certainly won't do the confidence any harm, mind.

After a cantankerous start to the game, Tottenham eventually asserted their authority and took the lead with a quick fire double from Harry Kane. The emphatic brace saw Kane move within touching distance of Sergio Aguero in the Golden Boot race.

He nearly bagged himself a hat-trick too early in the second half.

His brilliantly struck free-kick rattled the inside of the post with Christian Eriksen eventually finding the net from the phase of play that ensued. It was a brilliant right-footed finish and one that capped off an impressive performance.

Furthermore, Arsenal fans noticed something of significance about Eriksen's finish.

It proved the 25-year-old's 33rd Premier League goal since his decision to swap Amsterdam for London back in 2013. As a result, it sees him become the top scoring Dane in the competition's history - impressive stuff.

The man he's overtaking? None other than Lord Nicklas Bendtner and, yes, he really did score 32 Premier League goals.

Given the cult following that surrounds Bendtner, there's been quite the reaction on Twitter and no shortage of gooners pretending to be absolutely gutted.

Yet - shock horror - Eriksen's goal held more importance than simply ousting a living legend but proved the winning strike in a game that so nearly fell away for the visitors.

Javier Hernandez offered the home side hope with a typical, close range strike before Serge Aurier was dismissed for a second yellow card. Tottenham nerves were truly jangled minutes later when Cheikhou Kouyate scored with a thumping header.

