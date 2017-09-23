On a night where Arsenal struggled to score past League One side Doncaster, there was one positive to be taken away from the Carabao Cup fixture.

Jack Wilshere made his first start for the Gunners since 2016 following his season-long loan at Bournemouth and recent leg break.

Arsenal fans have been interested to see how Arsene Wenger will reintegrate the England international, whose future hangs in the balance.

Article continues below

Speaking earlier this week, Wenger explained that Wilshere staying at Arsenal depends on whether he can stay injury free.

"It is down to the fact - and I have said this many times - that he can remain fit or not," said the Arsenal boss. "He's an Arsenal man and an Arsenal player. He would certainly like to stay.

Article continues below

"We haven't spoken about that because at the start of the season I thought we had to see how it evolves and see what kind of influence he can have in the squad through the whole season."

Wilshere brings a whole new dimension to Arsenal's midfield when he plays, which is why he will be an important player for Wenger this season.

Whereas Aaron Ramsey is a box-to-box midfielder and Granit Xhaka sits just in front of the defence, Wilshere is able to play both roles, picking the ball up from deep and surging forward.

Question marks remain over his discipline - he was sent off for Arsenal U23s recently - but there's no denying his passion and commitment.

One player who knows exactly how hard it is to play against Wilshere is Gary Neville, who first faced him in 2010 for Manchester United and has a brilliant story from the game.

In the video below, Neville recalls how Wilshere savaged him during the 25 minutes he was on the pitch, calling him ugly and mocking his nose.

NEVILLE VS WILSHERE

"My first experience with him was when he was on loan at Bolton, he played left side, I had a running battle with him for 25 minutes," said Neville.

"He was having a go at the size of my nose, calling me ugly. He was hammering me for 25 minutes!

"I came out after that game thinking, you've got something about you. He's a tenacious, horrible little thing."

That's what makes Jack Wilshere, Jack Wilshere. The 25-year-old can be nasty when he wants to be, which Neville actually likes about him.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms