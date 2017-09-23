World No.2 Roger Federer has shown few signs of slowing down his fantastic 2017 after his knee troubles took six months out of his career. With Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray now enduring similar fitness woes comeback, the evergreen Swiss superstar had a reminder for his rivals.

"In a way, there’s a lot of stuff you can do in your comeback and they are going to win tournaments again, but at the end of the day not everybody can have the perfect comeback," Federer told The Times.

The perfect comeback is assumed to be what Federer has accomplished this year, with final wins at Wimbledon and the Australian Open capping a remarkable revival.

The 36-year-old went on to explain how neither Djokovic or Murray should pressure themselves into rushing their return, as the only priority is making sure they feel good in themselves.

"But, as long as you are happy with how you are feeling, that is the perfect comeback for you personally. If I had lost in the first round of the Australian Open but had been feeling fine physically, that would have been a win for me."

Federer's return marked a change in style for the man looking to pip Nadal to the No.1 ranking spot by the end of the year. The Swiss competitor made a noticeable development on his already stellar approach, advancing to play in a much more aggressive manner, trying to dominate on the front foot and always looking to finish the points early.

Many questioned whether Djokovic and Murray should adopt a similar style as they approach the latter stages of their careers in order to prolong the duo's time at the top.

However, Federer insists that they should continue to focus on their current strengths.

He added: "The thing is, I don’t know how bad he [Murray] is or how hard he can train in the last two months before the Australian Open. I think those are going to be crucial for him. So right now I hope he is building up and doing fine.

"Look, Andy or Novak, we are talking about big champions and future hall of famers, these guys know what they have to do. I feel if you had the success they had, they will be able to get close to it or again do it. I don’t worry too much about the playing style.

"You say, “If they don’t play aggressive like Roger does, it’s going to be really hard for them.” I disagree with that view. I see where you are coming from but sorry, these guys are so good, they can play different ways. That’s what sets them apart from pretty much the rest."

