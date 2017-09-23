Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Why Twitter is bewildered by Pep Guardiola's touchline behaviour v Crystal Palace

Saying that Manchester City are on something of a goal scoring run, would be stating the obvious.

The Citizens' 5-0 bludgeoning of Liverpool has kick-started an incredible streak for Pep Guardiola's men and one that is stamping their authority in the Premier League title race. 

Feyenoord also felt the wrath of City in the Champions League when they slumped to a 4-0 defeat, before Watford were stripped of their unbeaten record virtue of a 6-0 drubbing.

That considered, the prospect of Crystal Palace arriving to the Etihad Stadium was never going to pose a massive threat to City's rampant run.

Roy Hodgson's new side sit helplessly at the bottom of the table after five consecutive defeats without scoring. Even having broken their scoring duck in the Carabao Cup, there's quite the difference between the challenge of Bristol City and Manchester City.

That being said, Palace weren't exposed as easily as some of the sides that came before them.

At half-time, just one goal separated the two sides with Leroy Sane finding the net after 44 minutes. The German extended his rich vein of form with a sumptuous flick and finish past Wayne Hennessey.

Perhaps it isn't surprising then that Guardiola was somewhat bored on the touchline, not spellbound by a stunning attacking performance but not threatened enough to sit their worried.

Consequently, the ex-Barcelona boss took a moment to 'brief' one of the club ball boys during the game. It was flagged on Twitter and sparked something of a bewildered reaction.

See the pick of the tweets below:

It's not apparent what Guardiola said to the youngster but his awe-struck facial expression suggests it was simply a selfless moment of inspiration. 

Either that or - given Palace's record - the Spaniard was joking about a hilarious substitution idea.

It certainly won't have been to encourage time wasting with City looking set to continue a run of form that has them nailed on as title contenders. 

Do you think Manchester City will win the Premier League this season? Have your say in the comments section below.

