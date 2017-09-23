Chris Jericho has quite the relationship with Vince McMahon.

The former WWE Champion has been under contract with the sports entertainment company off and on since 1999. Jericho is a six-time world champion, having won the WWF Championship once, the WCW/World Championship twice, and WWE's World Heavyweight Championship three times.

He is also a record nine-time Intercontinental Champion. Jericho is the first Undisputed WWF Champion, and thus the final holder of the World Championship (formerly the WCW World Heavyweight Championship), having won and unified the WWF and World titles by defeating Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock on the same night in 2001. He is also the ninth Triple Crown Champion, as well as the fourth Grand Slam Champion in WWE history.

Jericho recently spoke with Monster to talk about various topics. During the interview, he was asked about his relationship with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

"The relationship I have with Vince now—and I think of us as friends—took years to develop. When you're working with someone who's at the top of their game, they are really complex, and it's not possible to gain their trust and respect overnight. You can't rush it.

"It helps to put yourself in the shoes of someone who's been a boss for a long time. How many people have worked for him in the past, and how many have not worked out? He, or she, is looking for someone who will stand the test of time. So try to be that person."

Jericho was also asked about reinventing himself several times during his professional wrestling career. "Try not to pay attention to what other people think. If you concentrate on yourself and what you're capable of doing, you will find it a lot easier to move forward. Anytime you hear "no," there's always a way to get it done. I'm living proof.

"Every time I've ever started somewhere new, I got off on the wrong foot and had to struggle to get my confidence back. I think that's true for most people in a new situation, with new people, new rules. But if you know you have the ability, keep at it and don't worry about your mistakes. You'll always make mistakes. Focus on your victories."

