Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

WWE

Rob Van Dam.

Rob Van Dam discusses possible WWE return

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It seems like everyone wants to see one former WWE Champion return.

That former champion is Rob Van Dam, who just might be the most popular star to come from ECW (Extreme Championship Wrestling). Van Dam made his name known while working for ECW in the late 1990s, with the WWE in the early to mid-2000s, and then with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) in the early 2010s. Van Dam gained his mainstream popularity by 1998 when he won the ECW World Television Championship, which he held for a record 700 days.

RVD is a five-time world tag team champion (two ECW, two WWE World Tag Team, and one WWE Tag Team). He is a six-time WWE Intercontinental Champion and was the final holder of the WWE Hardcore Championship and the last WWE European Champion, unifying both titles with his Intercontinental Championship.

Article continues below

RVD’s latest run with WWE was from June of 2013 through August of 2014. He made a one-off appearance at the 2014 Slammy Awards to present the Slammy Award for Extreme Moment of the Year. As his advancing age, RVD has decided to work a selective number of dates on the independent scene.

Van Dam was recently interviewed by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to promote his appearance at Booker T’s charity event on Sunday in Hollywood. This show will be for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. When asked about Booker T’s fundraiser event, RVD discussed his friendship with the five-time WCW Champion.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Vince Wilfork won't be reading Tom Brady's new book - this is why

Vince Wilfork won't be reading Tom Brady's new book - this is why

Frank Gore explains why he doesn't regret signing with the Indianapolis Colts

Frank Gore explains why he doesn't regret signing with the Indianapolis Colts

Latest backstage update on WWE's plans for John Cena vs. Roman Reigns

Latest backstage update on WWE's plans for John Cena vs. Roman Reigns

WWE has two huge ideas for RAW's TLC pay-per-view main event

WWE has two huge ideas for RAW's TLC pay-per-view main event

Ian Wright completely loses it on Twitter after Arsenal fans abuse him for Ox tweet

Ian Wright completely loses it on Twitter after Arsenal fans abuse him for Ox tweet

The leaked emails that prove Barca lied about Liverpool offering Coutinho for €200m

The leaked emails that prove Barca lied about Liverpool offering Coutinho for €200m

“Booker T is among the closest of my friends, so I’m looking forward to seeing him, and it’s going to be a fun event. It’s a great cause, and it’s going to be a real good chance to give back.”

Switching gears to WWE, RVD, who has the reputation to speak his mind about any topic that is brought up was very honest with his answer. Mr. Monday Night stated, “I’ve talked to WWE recently, but it’s about the new video games that are coming out. That was more of a business talk about that, but when the business is right and it’s the right time to go back, that, of course, is then always a possibility.”

What are your thoughts on Rob Van Dam possibly returning to World Wrestling Entertainment? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Vince McMahon
Rob Van Dam
WWE

Trending Stories

Vince Wilfork won't be reading Tom Brady's new book - this is why

Vince Wilfork won't be reading Tom Brady's new book - this is why

Latest backstage update on WWE's plans for John Cena vs. Roman Reigns

Latest backstage update on WWE's plans for John Cena vs. Roman Reigns

Ian Wright completely loses it on Twitter after Arsenal fans abuse him for Ox tweet

Ian Wright completely loses it on Twitter after Arsenal fans abuse him for Ox tweet

The leaked emails that prove Barca lied about Liverpool offering Coutinho for €200m

The leaked emails that prove Barca lied about Liverpool offering Coutinho for €200m

Everyone is laughing at the reason why Neymar will miss Montpellier vs PSG

Everyone is laughing at the reason why Neymar will miss Montpellier vs PSG

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again