It seems like everyone wants to see one former WWE Champion return.

That former champion is Rob Van Dam, who just might be the most popular star to come from ECW (Extreme Championship Wrestling). Van Dam made his name known while working for ECW in the late 1990s, with the WWE in the early to mid-2000s, and then with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) in the early 2010s. Van Dam gained his mainstream popularity by 1998 when he won the ECW World Television Championship, which he held for a record 700 days.

RVD is a five-time world tag team champion (two ECW, two WWE World Tag Team, and one WWE Tag Team). He is a six-time WWE Intercontinental Champion and was the final holder of the WWE Hardcore Championship and the last WWE European Champion, unifying both titles with his Intercontinental Championship.

RVD’s latest run with WWE was from June of 2013 through August of 2014. He made a one-off appearance at the 2014 Slammy Awards to present the Slammy Award for Extreme Moment of the Year. As his advancing age, RVD has decided to work a selective number of dates on the independent scene.

Van Dam was recently interviewed by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to promote his appearance at Booker T’s charity event on Sunday in Hollywood. This show will be for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. When asked about Booker T’s fundraiser event, RVD discussed his friendship with the five-time WCW Champion.

“Booker T is among the closest of my friends, so I’m looking forward to seeing him, and it’s going to be a fun event. It’s a great cause, and it’s going to be a real good chance to give back.”

Switching gears to WWE, RVD, who has the reputation to speak his mind about any topic that is brought up was very honest with his answer. Mr. Monday Night stated, “I’ve talked to WWE recently, but it’s about the new video games that are coming out. That was more of a business talk about that, but when the business is right and it’s the right time to go back, that, of course, is then always a possibility.”

What are your thoughts on Rob Van Dam possibly returning to World Wrestling Entertainment?

