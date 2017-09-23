You can't exactly fault Neymar's time at Paris-Saint Germain for entertainment.

The season may only be a month old but the Brazilian has already made a memorable impression since his £198 million departure from Barcelona. He has accumulated five goals and as many assists in six appearances so far for PSG.

However, the real story attracting attention has been Neymar's feud with Edinson Cavani that was born from the very trivial topic of penalty taking.

Cavani rejected Neymar's approaches to take spot kicks against St. Etienne and Lyon with the latter incident taking the saga to new heights. The Uruguayan was captured leaving the PSG dressing room early while Neymar decided to unfollow his strike partner on social media.

Thankfully, Dani Alves intervened and seems to have patched up affairs by taking the pair for dinner. According to certain reports too, the ex-Barcelona man has apologised for his actions.

You could write an entire book about the saga, that's for sure.

This weekend's Montpellier game, in arriving after the so-called peace agreement, posed an opportunity for Cavani and Neymar to play amicably in the same team once again. That would be the case if the latter wasn't ruled out with a foot injury.

Consequently, all eyes are on Cavani as to how he will cope both without Neymar and in the spotlight.

The 30-year-old - to put it mildly - has experienced a nightmare start to the game as PSG came in at half-time with the score at 0-0 despite Kylian Mbappe also starring.

Furthermore, the Uruguayan produced an embarrassing moment that finely demonstrated why he is sometimes criticised for his finishing. It's hard to imagine Neymar feeling anything but smug about this moment.

Check it out below:

Well, at least he didn't do that from the penalty spot.

Faced with one of PSG's best chances of the first-half, Cavani produced a moment straight out of the school playground with a shocking air shot. The extent to which he committed to the effort makes it all the more painful.

If it goes on to cost the Parisians dearly, it certainly won't improve Cavani's position in a club already leaning towards its record signing.

For a striker regularly linked to some of Europe's finest clubs, you'd like to think he'd at least make contact with the ball.

