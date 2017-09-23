Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo mocked for this moment during Alaves vs Real Madrid

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Before this season, there was one thing that Cristiano Ronaldo had failed to achieve in football - score an overhead kick.

But when Portugal faced Faroe Islands earlier this campaign, the Real Madrid superstar did just that.

“I had been trying to score a goal like this for a long time,” Ronaldo said after the match. “It was the goal that was missing in my career.”

Article continues below

Ronaldo had been attempting to score a spectacular goal like that his entire career so when he finally did, you’d think that he might stop trying it.

But no.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Vince Wilfork won't be reading Tom Brady's new book - this is why

Vince Wilfork won't be reading Tom Brady's new book - this is why

Frank Gore explains why he doesn't regret signing with the Indianapolis Colts

Frank Gore explains why he doesn't regret signing with the Indianapolis Colts

Latest backstage update on WWE's plans for John Cena vs. Roman Reigns

Latest backstage update on WWE's plans for John Cena vs. Roman Reigns

WWE has two huge ideas for RAW's TLC pay-per-view main event

WWE has two huge ideas for RAW's TLC pay-per-view main event

Ian Wright completely loses it on Twitter after Arsenal fans abuse him for Ox tweet

Ian Wright completely loses it on Twitter after Arsenal fans abuse him for Ox tweet

The leaked emails that prove Barca lied about Liverpool offering Coutinho for €200m

The leaked emails that prove Barca lied about Liverpool offering Coutinho for €200m

Now that he’s scored one, he’s trying to repeat it.

And he did so once again during Real Madrid’s clash against Alves.

Madrid desperately needed to get back to winning ways after their home defeat against Real Betis and the Portuguese star tried his best.

And, in the second half, he tried to score a bicycle kick.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-ALAVES-REALMADRID

When the ball was crossed into him, he could have just controlled it on his chest.

Instead, he went for the spectacular.

The result?

Watch: Cristiano's failed overhead

Well, just look:

Twitter reacts

And just check out the reaction on Twitter - who were absolutely killing him for the embarrassing moment.

Luckily for Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane’s side didn’t need his heroics to earn all three points.

A brace from 21-year-old Dani Ceballos saw them triumph 2-1 over Alves to put them up to fourth, four points behind Barca having played an extra match.

Cristiano better get working on those overhead kicks on the training ground.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Zinedine Zidane
Football
Iker Casillas
Lionel Messi
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo
La Liga

Trending Stories

Vince Wilfork won't be reading Tom Brady's new book - this is why

Vince Wilfork won't be reading Tom Brady's new book - this is why

Latest backstage update on WWE's plans for John Cena vs. Roman Reigns

Latest backstage update on WWE's plans for John Cena vs. Roman Reigns

Ian Wright completely loses it on Twitter after Arsenal fans abuse him for Ox tweet

Ian Wright completely loses it on Twitter after Arsenal fans abuse him for Ox tweet

The leaked emails that prove Barca lied about Liverpool offering Coutinho for €200m

The leaked emails that prove Barca lied about Liverpool offering Coutinho for €200m

Everyone is laughing at the reason why Neymar will miss Montpellier vs PSG

Everyone is laughing at the reason why Neymar will miss Montpellier vs PSG

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again