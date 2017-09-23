Before this season, there was one thing that Cristiano Ronaldo had failed to achieve in football - score an overhead kick.

But when Portugal faced Faroe Islands earlier this campaign, the Real Madrid superstar did just that.

“I had been trying to score a goal like this for a long time,” Ronaldo said after the match. “It was the goal that was missing in my career.”

Article continues below

Ronaldo had been attempting to score a spectacular goal like that his entire career so when he finally did, you’d think that he might stop trying it.

But no.

Article continues below

Now that he’s scored one, he’s trying to repeat it.

And he did so once again during Real Madrid’s clash against Alves.

Madrid desperately needed to get back to winning ways after their home defeat against Real Betis and the Portuguese star tried his best.

And, in the second half, he tried to score a bicycle kick.

When the ball was crossed into him, he could have just controlled it on his chest.

Instead, he went for the spectacular.

The result?

Watch: Cristiano's failed overhead

Well, just look:

Twitter reacts

And just check out the reaction on Twitter - who were absolutely killing him for the embarrassing moment.

Luckily for Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane’s side didn’t need his heroics to earn all three points.

A brace from 21-year-old Dani Ceballos saw them triumph 2-1 over Alves to put them up to fourth, four points behind Barca having played an extra match.

Cristiano better get working on those overhead kicks on the training ground.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms