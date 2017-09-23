Ric Flair is the biggest star that has ever been created within the professional wrestling business.

The 68-year-old has cultivated a legacy over a career that spans 40 years. He is noted for his tenure with the NWA, WCW, the WWE and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA). He is a 16-time world champion (eight-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion, six-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, and two-time WWF Champion). Keep in mind that the actual number of his world championship reigns varies by source, ranging from 16 to 25.

The WWE Hall of Famer had been in the fight of his life in late August due to him being hospitalized. He continues to recover from his health scare. For those might not know, Flair's fiancee took him to the hospital on August 11th after Flair complained about stomach pains. Then just hours later, the WWE Legend was in the early stages of kidney failure and was on life support days later. Doctors told Charlotte Flair and the rest of the family at one point that he only had a 20% chance to survive.

Article continues below

Flair recently appeared on The Dan Le Batard Show and during his interview on the ESPN radio show, he admitted that his heavy drinking contributed to the near-fatal incident."I just drank too much," Flair stated.

Flair, who is good friends with Le Batard, added that drinking was a way of life when he started in the business and reiterated that he never drank before he wrestled. However, he would drink heavily afterward. Switching gears back to his recent near-death scare, Flair said that he did the math and calculated how much he was drinking each day. The number is staggering, to say the least.

Article continues below

"I've done all my math, [I was drinking] between 3,700 and 4,000 calories worth of booze — soda, splash of cranberry — in my body every day," Flair revealed. "Like 20 drinks a day."

Fortunately, the WWE Hall of Famer was granted his release from the hospital on Thursday after being in there for over a month. Earlier this week, Flair stated to People Magazine that his drinking days were behind him. "I'll never drink again," says Flair. "I never want to go through this again."

What are your thoughts on Flair’s recent health scare and his revelation? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms