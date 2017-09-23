Georges St-Pierre has a key fight lined up if he can win at UFC 217.

St-Pierre is coming out of retirement to challenge for the UFC middleweight championship against Michael Bisping at UFC 217 in November. It’s a fight that has been talked about a ton as some fans like it, and some do not. There is a lot of questions leading into this bout such as how will St-Pierre look after a four-year layoff from the sport.

St-Pierre is rumored to want to fight a big name if he is able to score the big win over Bisping and win the UFC middleweight title. That big name is UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, who has not been seen in the world famous Octagon since last November at UFC 205 when he won the lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez.

According to St-Pierre’s TriStar Gym training partner Olivier Aubin-Mercier, who revealed to TSN (via The Irish Mirror) that GSP will call out McGregor if he wins at the upcoming event.

“I think what will be probable is that he will call out Conor after. That’s what I would do. I think for the UFC, it’s a really smart fight to do. It’s a win-win for them. Well, win-win, kind of, for short term.”

If you recall, there has been some talk that St-Pierre had a plan to eventually face the biggest name in mixed martial arts right now. It seems that everyone is doing that. It’s a smart move. Who wouldn’t want to receive such a payday that a fight with McGregor would do.

Keep in mind that GSP has gone on record by saying that he would retire from MMA if he loses at the upcoming event. It’s one thing to say that his next fight that he loses is it for his career but to have that mindset going into a fight is a bad idea especially due to the fact that he has been out of the fight game for such a long period of time.

UFC 217 is set to take place on Saturday, November 4th in New York at Madison Square Garden. Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J. Dillashaw for the UFC bantamweight title is expected to serve as the co-main event.

The UFC will be adding more bouts to this card, and it will likely be stacked. The main card will air on pay-per-view while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

