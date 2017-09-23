Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Dejan Lovren's first touch of the ball vs Leicester was absolutely terrible

Liverpool went into their clash at Leicester on a bad run of form.

After thrashing Arsenal 4-0 at the end of August, they have lost 5-0 to Manchester City, drawn to Sevilla in the Champions League, drawn to Burnley in the league and lost to Leicester in the League Cup.

Even Jurgen Klopp’s future had been questioned by some sections of the media.

The German boss has received plenty of criticism for his failure to sign a central defender in the summer.

Klopp was desperate to sign Virgil van Dijk this summer but failed in his attempts after the club were accused of illegally tapping up the Dutchman.

And just two clean sheets in all competitions so far this season suggests Klopp probably should have found an alternative.

Instead, Liverpool fans have to make do with Dejan Lovren at the heart of their defence.

The former Southampton defender has endured a difficult start to the season but returned to the line-up for the league clash against the Foxes.

He would have been hoping to make a confident start to the match after his poor run of form.

But his first few touches were nothing short of disastrous.

With time on the ball, Lovren smashed his leg-footed pass out of the play when trying to find Alberto Moreno.

The camera then panned to Klop and his assistant - Zeljko Buvac - and their reactions said it all.

Watch: Lovren's first touch

Check it out:

Liverpool fans react

And here is how the Liverpool fans reacted on Twitter:

Klopp is "really sick"

While Liverpool fans are frustrated with the goal they’re conceding at the moment, it seems their manager feels the same.

“That we concede like this, that makes me really, really sick. That's hard," he said after the cup defeat to Leicester.

“But defending set-pieces is a thing, it's not the first ball obviously – we always had problems with this – now it's the second or third even. And the throw-in (big sigh).”

Luckily for Lovren, goals from Mohamed Sarah and Phillipe Coutinho gave Liverpool an early 2-0 lead meaning his embarrassing moment wasn’t a talking point for too long.

