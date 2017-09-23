Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Philippe Coutinho scores stunning free-kick v Leicester City

Liverpool showed that they have lofty ambitions by refusing to sell Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in the summer.

The Reds could have made more than £100 million for the Brazilian but they rejected three separate bids from the Spanish giants.

If that’s not a sign that Jurgen Klopp has designs on making Liverpool a behemoth of European football once more, we’re not sure what is.

Despite receiving three bids, leaked emails show that the Anfield club were never going to sell.

German newspaper Der Spiegel have published correspondence between Liverpool and Barcelona after the Blaugrana made a £90m bid - their second offer - in early August.

"I ask you amicably to stop harassing Coutinho publicly and privately,” Liverpool’s sporting director Michael Edwards is said to have told Barça, per the Mirror.

“No amount of money will change our minds."

Leicester City v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Third Round

Credit is owed to Liverpool for their decisive handling of the situation.

Coutinho submitted a transfer request but he’s returned to the fold knowing that he’s better off working hard instead of sulking.

And Liverpool are now seeing the benefits of their Brazilian maestro back in the squad.

Coutinho scored a stunning free-kick v Leicester

The 25-year-old scored his first goal of the season and it was something special.

Liverpool were awarded a free-kick 25 yards out and, while Alberto Moreno also lined up over the ball, it was only ever going to be Coutinho who struck it.

p1bqnrjfod2lp195a166q1ao9n6fa.jpg

And boy did he hit it well, whipping the ball over the wall and beyond Kasper Schmeichel, who couldn’t get a hand to it despite being at full stretch.

It was a reminder of just what Liverpool missed during the opening weeks of the season, and why Barcelona lusted after him so much.

Gary Lineker tweeted

Liverpool fans went crazy on Twitter after the goal but it was perhaps Gary Lineker who wrote the best tweet.

“Such a shame Coutinho didn’t bugger off to Barcelona 🙄,” Lineker, a Leicester City fan, said.

Liverpool fans react

While Lineker was stewing, Liverpool fans were going mental. Check out the best tweets below.

Liverpool fans were fuming with Coutinho during his opening weeks of the season, when he turned out for Brazil despite missing domestic action due to a presumed back injury.

But they’re back to loving him once again.

