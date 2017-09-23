Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Liverpool fans have discovered the reason Leicester are booing Mohamed Salah

It's been a case of second time lucky for Mohamed Salah in the Premier League.

Introduced to English football prematurely in 2014, Salah attracted the attention of Liverpool for his performances and general renaissance at AS Roma. And the Egyptian forward that arrived at Anfield cut a completely different figure to the one who had flopped at Chelsea.

The 25-year-old already four goals in the famous red jersey - the top scoring member of the fearsome attacking force he has forged with Roberto Firming and Sadio Mane.

Nevertheless, goals have been harder to come by after the most recent international break with Liverpool's form taking something of a nose dive and Jurgen Klopp facing unexpected pressure.

The Reds were humbled 5-0 at the hands of Manchester City, laboured to draws against Sevilla and Burnley before Leicester City dumped them out of the Carabao Cup.

There was an instant chance for redemption, though, with Liverpool returning to the King Power Stadium on league duties to try and amend their recent stagnation.

Thanks to Salah, Klopp's men started in spectacular fashion with the 25-year-old heading home from a tight angle. Philippe Coutinho - who provided the assist - then bagged a goal of his own with a spectacular free-kick.

One noticeable feature of the first-half was the treatment of Salah, however. The Liverpool forward was relentlessly booed by Leicester supporters to the bewilderment of Kopites on Twitter.

Liverpool FC v 1899 Hoffenheim - UEFA Champions League Qualifying Play-Offs Round: Second Leg

Naturally, football fans aren't as petty or uninventive to simply heckle him for scoring and a few supporters have sussed out the reasoning. It revolves around a contentious incident, which in the opinion of some, saw Salah dive.

Most Twitter users have come to the conclusion that the 25-year-old simply lost his balance. Take a look at the detective work and overall reaction:

That being said, upon the arrival of half-time, Leicester fans were too busy celebrating to boo Salah after Shinji Okazaki gave the Foxes hope at 2-1.

You won't be surprised to hear that it came from a set piece and it shows Liverpool aren't quite out of the woods, yet.

Do you think Mohamed Salah is the signing of the summer? Have your say in the comments section below.

Mohamed Salah
