The Shield will always live in the minds and hearts of the WWE Universe.

When the group first made their way onto WWE television, they were an instant hit with the fans. From the way that they looked at how they worked in the ring to their promos.

They got over big time with the fans, which is something that a group had not done in years. Stables will be created from time to time but not have the success that acts like The Four Horsemen, DX, NWO and other classic groups had.

The Shield, who featured Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns, was a different kind of stable that was created with NXT Superstars. Rollins recently spoke to TV Insider to talk about various topics. During the interview, he was asked about teaming with Ambrose again.

"The first few weeks we teamed together a little bit against the Miztourage, and people were really excited about it. But they got really pumped in Toronto a couple of weeks back. I think that caught me off guard a little bit. Gears are always turning, and you are on to the next thing, that you kind of forget how attached people can be to certain characters and stories. So, it was very cool, and a reminder how special our industry can be…Five years later, there is the nostalgic feeling. It's crazy. This is our first reunion per se, and a unique experience for both of us."

Rollins brought up that he was really bad at meeting wrestlers and that includes former WWE Champion, Chris Jericho.

"I was really bad at meeting wrestlers. I lived in a small town in Iowa. We didn't have shows very often, so I didn't get to meet many of the guys. Chris Jericho was really cool to me when I first met him. I was a 16-year-old kid who barged in on him because I wanted to show him my backyard wrestling pictures. He was very cool about it when he had no reason to be."

Rollins has his eyes still on the NXT product on the WWE Network. He believes that the one NXT star that has made the biggest impact on the developmental brand is Roderick Strong.

"I might have to go with maybe a Roderick Strong. I think someone like Roddy has a lot to offer, and he can fit right in. He also has a ton of experience, which can be very helpful."

