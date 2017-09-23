Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Manchester United fans were loving Romelu Lukaku's passion following Southampton win

Saturday's 3pm kickoffs saw a number of the big title contenders in action at the same time.  

Manchester City will end the weekend at the top of the pile after demolishing Crystal Palace 5-0 at the Etihad.  

Two goals from Raheem Sterling, plus strikes from Leroy Sane, Sergio Aguero and forgotten man Fabian Delph ensured Palace are still rooted to the bottom of the table.

Defending champions Chelsea were also in a free-scoring mood this afternoon. Antonio Conte's side put four past Stoke City during their trip to the Bet 365 stadium.

Summer signing Alvaro Morata netted a hat-trick, with winger Pedro rounding off the scoring.   

That win means the Blues will stay in third position heading into next weekend's crunch fixture against Pep Guardiola's City at Stamford Bridge.   

Still above them after a 1-0 win away to Southampton, are Manchester United.   

Jose Mourinho's side had to fight hard for all three points but held on despite a second half Saints surge.    

FBL-ENG-PR-SOUTHAMPTON-MAN UTD

Romelu Lukaku got the only goal of the game after 20 minutes, maintaining their unbeaten start to the season. 

But it wasn't just the Belgian's goal that United fans were loving this afternoon.

After a fairly poor performance, which could easily have seen the Red Devils drop points, Lukaku showed some real passion at the final whistle. 

Southampton v Manchester United - Premier League

Footage of the 24-year-old shouting and fist pumping in the middle of the St Mary's pitch following the win has appeared on social media.

Check it out below:

And it's fair to say United fans are loving what they've seen.  

With Lukaku's goal helping Mourinho's side grind out another three points after a poor performance, the Manchester club will surely still be challenging at the top come May.   

Romelu Lukaku
Football

