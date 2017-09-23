A boxing champion has made a bold statement about a former UFC champion.

Since MMA was introduced, there has been talk about how an MMA fighter would do against a boxer. We had our first encounter when former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Randy Couture fought boxing champion James Tony several years in the world-famous Octagon. We found out how that went down when Couture dominated him with ground and pound to make it a quick fight.

The second instance of boxing vs. MMA took place last month. The boxing match between the boxing legend and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is in the books in August in Las Vegas, Nevada and aired live on PPV (pay-per-view) for the low price of $100 for HD and $90 for SD. The fight did live up to the hype in terms of excitement. As seen in the fight, the UFC champion did show some pretty good things in ring considering that it’s his first outing as a professional.

Article continues below

Although McGregor looked good in the first three rounds, he started getting tired as the fight went on. Even McGregor cited patches of fatigue that he needs to overcome for him to become more effective in a lengthy statement that he posted on his official Instagram account. He made it clear and finally admitted that going 12 rounds was always a challenge for him during training camp.

The amount of money that both men made is good enough reason for them to make the jump. WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is also interested in making the jump during a recent appearance on Sports Illustrated’s SI Now During the interview, he was asked how a potential fight against former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar would end.

Article continues below

Boxers wanting to transition into MMA, on the other hand, happens fairly rare, but when these talks do arise, they get just as crazy. Case in point: WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

“I (would) win, of course,” Wilder said with confidence. “I would go to the Octagon with him. I’m also a talented fighter when it comes to the UFC,” he continued. “I have many friends who do it as well.”

The host of the show, Robin Lundberg, asked how he would prefer to finish the fight whether by knockout or submission. This led to Wilder responding with a short yet simple answer by saying, “Both.”

Wilder is scheduled to defend his title for the sixth time against Luis Ortiz on November 4th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms