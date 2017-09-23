Liverpool were looking for revenge when they travelled to Leicester for the second time in a week.

Leicester dumped Jurgen Klopp’s side out of the League Cup on Tuesday by beating them 2-0.

But Liverpool got their own back in the Premier League clash.

Mohamed Salah’s header and a stunning free-kick from Philippe Coutinho put the visitors into a comfortable lead before Shinji Okazaki’s controversial goal on the stroke of half-time.

The Foxes started the second-half impressively and Liverpool fans were fearing an equaliser.

And Klopp made a move to change the game.

In the 65th minute, he brought on Daniel Sturridge for Roberto Firmino.

Nothing too strange, you might think.

However, Liverpool fans were amazed.

Klopp has a reputation for leaving his substitutions far too late and Kopites couldn’t quite believe their eyes.

And Klopp’s sub worked wonders just minutes later.

From a counter-attack, Sturridge put the ball on a plate for Jordan Henderson who made it 3-1.

However, Liverpool never do things easy and it was soon 3-2 when Vardy nodded in from Simon Mignolet’s parry.

And Mignolet was at the centre of attention three minutes later.

He brought down Vardy in the penalty box only to pick himself up and save the spot-kick.

Interestingly enough, Klopp went on to make two further subs with James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain entering the fray.

Maybe the Liverpool boss has one eye on their trip to Spartak Moscow on Tuesday in the Champions League.

