Liverpool did just enough to beat Leicester City in Saturday evening's late kickoff in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's side won 3-2 at the King Power stadium, thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Philippe Coutinho and Jordan Henderson.

The home side made it tough for the Reds, with goals from Shinji Okazaki and Jamie Vardy. The latter also missed the chance to level the scores when he fired a penalty straight at Simon Mignolet.

Had Vardy converted from the spot, it could have been a very different outcome in the East Midlands.

Klopp will no doubt be happy with his side's performance, picking up three important points on the road. They're now up to fifth place after starting the day in eighth position.

And it won't just be the Liverpool performance that will have pleased Klopp, but the quality of his side's goals as well.

Henderson had the composure to pick his spot before passing the ball into Kasper Schmeichel's goal under pressure to secure the win.

Before he found the net, Coutinho curled a stunning free-kick past the Danish goalkeeper, showing exactly why Barcelona were so keen to sign him this summer.

And it was the winger who set up Liverpool's first, curling an accurate ball into Leicester's box.

Instead of aiming for the net himself, he provided the perfect cross for Salah, who headed in from a very tight angle.

Three points, a goal and an assist rounded off a pretty good afternoon for Coutinho but he'll also return to Liverpool as a new record holder.

The Brazilian earned his 30th assist for the Reds, becoming the first man from his country to reach that number in the Premier League.

Maybe that personal achievement will soften the blow of staying at Anfield for at least another year.

And after struggling in his first few matches this season, the 25-year-old looks back to his best, so Liverpool fans will be hoping he can fire them to glory again.

