Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Phil Jones.

Manchester United fans loved Phil Jones' dedication against Southampton

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Saturday's Premier League fixtures saw all of the title contenders pick up three more points. 

Manchester City put five goals past Crystal Palace, ensuring they stay at the top of the table on goal difference. 

A Raheem Sterling double, plus goals from Leroy Sane, Sergio Aguero and Fabian Delph heaped even more pressure on struggling Palace, who remain in last place.

Article continues below

Defending champions Chelsea also scored a handful of goals. Antonio Conte's side put four past Stoke City with Alvaro Morata getting a well-earned hat-trick in the process.

In the late kickoff, Liverpool pulled themselves back into fifth place after a 3-2 win away at Leicester, while fourth-placed Tottenham won by the same score at West Ham in the early fixture.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Vince Wilfork won't be reading Tom Brady's new book - this is why

Vince Wilfork won't be reading Tom Brady's new book - this is why

Frank Gore explains why he doesn't regret signing with the Indianapolis Colts

Frank Gore explains why he doesn't regret signing with the Indianapolis Colts

WWE has two huge ideas for RAW's TLC pay-per-view main event

WWE has two huge ideas for RAW's TLC pay-per-view main event

Latest backstage update on WWE's plans for John Cena vs. Roman Reigns

Latest backstage update on WWE's plans for John Cena vs. Roman Reigns

The leaked emails that prove Barca lied about Liverpool offering Coutinho for €200m

The leaked emails that prove Barca lied about Liverpool offering Coutinho for €200m

Everyone is destroying Cristiano Ronaldo for this very embarrassing moment v Alaves

Everyone is destroying Cristiano Ronaldo for this very embarrassing moment v Alaves

Although they didn't score a lot of goals or even play particularly well, Manchester United also picked up three points this weekend.  

They beat Southampton 1-0 away at St Mary's to keep up with their city rivals at the top, with many calling the performance a typical Jose Mourinho win.

Romelu Lukaku got the only goal of the game, scoring his sixth of the season to delight United fans. But it wasn't just their striker's finish that impressed those on social media following the game.

Southampton v Manchester United - Premier League

A clip emerged of defender Phil Jones slipping over whilst challenging Southampton's Nathan Redmond.    

Where many players would have just gone down and appealed to the referee for a foul, Jones continues to challenge from the floor, throwing himself between the ball and his opponent. 

Check it out below. 

And his dedication clearly impressed United fans on Twitter, who have shared the clip a number of times.

After grinding out a hard-fought victory, Mourinho will be hoping his team can push on next week and Jones' dedication will be at the heart of their title challenge.  

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Phil Jones

Trending Stories

Vince Wilfork won't be reading Tom Brady's new book - this is why

Vince Wilfork won't be reading Tom Brady's new book - this is why

WWE has two huge ideas for RAW's TLC pay-per-view main event

WWE has two huge ideas for RAW's TLC pay-per-view main event

The leaked emails that prove Barca lied about Liverpool offering Coutinho for €200m

The leaked emails that prove Barca lied about Liverpool offering Coutinho for €200m

Everyone is destroying Cristiano Ronaldo for this very embarrassing moment v Alaves

Everyone is destroying Cristiano Ronaldo for this very embarrassing moment v Alaves

Cristiano Ronaldo did something that Leo Messi would never do v Alaves

Cristiano Ronaldo did something that Leo Messi would never do v Alaves

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again