Saturday's Premier League fixtures saw all of the title contenders pick up three more points.

Manchester City put five goals past Crystal Palace, ensuring they stay at the top of the table on goal difference.

A Raheem Sterling double, plus goals from Leroy Sane, Sergio Aguero and Fabian Delph heaped even more pressure on struggling Palace, who remain in last place.

Article continues below

Defending champions Chelsea also scored a handful of goals. Antonio Conte's side put four past Stoke City with Alvaro Morata getting a well-earned hat-trick in the process.

In the late kickoff, Liverpool pulled themselves back into fifth place after a 3-2 win away at Leicester, while fourth-placed Tottenham won by the same score at West Ham in the early fixture.

Article continues below

Although they didn't score a lot of goals or even play particularly well, Manchester United also picked up three points this weekend.

They beat Southampton 1-0 away at St Mary's to keep up with their city rivals at the top, with many calling the performance a typical Jose Mourinho win.

Romelu Lukaku got the only goal of the game, scoring his sixth of the season to delight United fans. But it wasn't just their striker's finish that impressed those on social media following the game.

A clip emerged of defender Phil Jones slipping over whilst challenging Southampton's Nathan Redmond.

Where many players would have just gone down and appealed to the referee for a foul, Jones continues to challenge from the floor, throwing himself between the ball and his opponent.

Check it out below.

And his dedication clearly impressed United fans on Twitter, who have shared the clip a number of times.

After grinding out a hard-fought victory, Mourinho will be hoping his team can push on next week and Jones' dedication will be at the heart of their title challenge.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms