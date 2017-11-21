Kyrie, Celtics win 16th-straight; Cavs blow out Pistons; Thunder lose again

Hornets (7-9) 118; Timberwolves (10-7) 102

Charlotte finished their victory strong, outscoring Minnesota to the tune of 34-22 in the fourth quarter. Dwight Howard (25/20/0) had a monster 20-20 performance and went 8-of-10 from the floor in the important win. The Hornets dominated the glass by a 52-38 margin. Karl-Anthony Towns (18/12/2) and Jeff Teague (18/2/2) led the T-Wolves in scoring, but as a whole, Minnesota’s offense struggled by dishing out just 13 assists and going just 6-for-27 from three-point range.

Cavaliers (10-7) 116; Pistons (11-6) 88

Cleveland had a 101-62 lead going into the fourth quarter. Therefore, LeBron James (18/2/8) and Kevin Love (19/11/4) played just 27 and 26 minutes respectively in the blowout win. The Cavs shot 52.5 percent from the field and went 16-of-17 from the free throw line. Meanwhile, the Pistons shot 44.2 percent and went 7-of-13 from the free throw line. Tobias Harris (11/5/3) led Detroit in scoring in the lopsided loss.

Pacers (10-8) 105; Magic (8-9) 97

Victor Oladipo (29/9/5) torched his former team on both sides of the floor, posting seven steals and two blocks in addition to his offensive numbers. Bojan Bogdanovic (26/7/0) had his second-straight dominant shooting night in the win for Indiana, going 5-of-7 from three. Nikola Vucevic (25/13/2) was dominant offensively for the Magic, but saw just 29 minutes on the court. Orlando was hurt by their 22 turnovers on the night. Indiana had just 12.

Celtics (16-2) 110; Mavericks (3-15) 102

Helped out by Kyrie Irving (47/3/6) and his ridiculously-great performance, the Celtics won their 16th-straight game in overtime. Irving went 16-of-22 from the field and 10-for-11 from the free throw line to keep the streak alive. Jaylen Brown (22/9/0) continued his surge, going 8-of-13 shooting for the Celtics. Harrison Barnes (31/6/2) did his best for the Mavs, going 10-of-21 shooting and 10-of-10 from the free throw line, but in the end, it wasn’t enough.

76ers (9-7) 107; Jazz (7-11) 86

Led by Ben Simmons (27/10/2) and J.J. Redick (20/2/4), the Sixers shot 51.8 percent from the field and dominated the glass by a 55-to-34 margin. Utah shot just 35.3 percent on the night and continued to struggle without star center Rudy Gobert, who is out with an injury.

Knicks (9-7) 107; Clippers (5-11) 85

The Clippers continued their free fall in a blowout loss. Blake Griffin (21/4/5) led Los Angeles in scoring, but went just 6-of-18 from the field. Kristaps Porzingis (25/7/2) was also inefficient from the floor, going 7-of-20 shooting, but led the Knicks to the win alongside Enes Kanter (12/16/1) who had a double-double. The Knicks won the rebounding battle 51-to-36 and also went 24-for-25 from the free throw line in the victory.

Trail Blazers (10-7) 100; Grizzlies (7-9) 92

Playing without Mike Conley once again, the trio of Mario Chalmers (21/6/6), Marc Gasol (19/12/7) and Tyreke Evans (20/3/3) delivered for Memphis, but they came up short in the end. CJ McCollum (24/8/0) and Damian Lillard (21/3/4) led the Blazers in scoring. Oddly enough, both teams made 33 field goals, but Portland had just 11 assists compared to 23 by Memphis. But, that didn’t translate to a win for the Grizzlies.

Wizards (10-7) 99; Bucks (8-8) 88

John Wall (15/1/6) returned from his one-game absence and went 5-of-13 shooting for the Wizards in the win. Bradley Beal (23/0/5) went 10-of-16 from the floor for Washington to lead them in scoring. Giannis Antetokounmpo (23/8/4) had another big game, but didn’t get much help, as no other Bucks player scored over 15 points and the bench was limited to just 16 points on the night. Washington won the rebounding battle 46-to-33 and Milwaukee went just 4-of-22 from three-point range.

Pelicans (9-8) 114; Thunder (7-9) 107

Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins (18/9/4) was ejected in the third quarter for swinging his elbow at the head of Russell Westbrook (22/16/12), who had a triple-double for the Thunder in the loss. Anthony Davis (36/15/3) led the charge after Cousins was sent off and New Orleans improved from their .500 record. Paul George (26/5/4) and Carmelo Anthony (19/9/2) delivered in the scoring column once again, but Oklahoma City is now 0-8 in games decided by eight or fewer points this season.

Spurs (11-6) 96; Hawks (3-14) 85

LaMarcus Aldridge (22/11/2) led the Spurs in scoring and had a double-double in the victory. Manu Ginobili (16/2/3) went 7-of-11 shooting off the bench to guide San Antonio. Rookie John Collins (21/9/0) was the lone bright spot for the Hawks, as he went 10-for-12 from the floor off the bench in 36 minutes. There were oddly just 14 free throws taken in the game, as Atlanta went 3-for-8 and the Spurs went a perfect 6-for-6 from the line.

Nuggets (9-7) 114; Kings (4-12) 98

Playing without Paul Millsap and Wilson Chandler, Denver relied on Will Barton (25/6/5), Gary Harris (20/3/2) and Jamal Murray (18/2/1) to shoulder the load. Combined, the three went 23-for-38 shooting and were a major part of the 67 points that the Nuggets put up in the second half. George Hill (16/3/2) led the Kings in scoring.