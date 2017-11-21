Austin Aries' time with the WWE is no more, and he made that very clear in a recent indie promo the former Cruiserweight Title challenger made at a recent indie show.

Aries was brought to WWE and first sent to NXT where he was one of the developmental show's top stars. Upon being moved up to the main roster he was selected to be a key figure in the WWE's Cruiserweight Division, where he feuded over the title with "The King Of The Cruiserweights" Neville.

Despite several attempts, Aries was unable to capture the gold. After deciding to take some time off Aries was eventually released from his WWE contract. While the initial belief was that he asked for his release, it was later revealed that WWE informed Aries they had nothing for him creatively and made the decision to let him go.

Aries made a recent appearance at a House Of Hardcore event and cut a scathing promo regarding his time in WWE which you can check out below (quotes via NoDQ.com):

“The truth behind why Austin Aries was fired isn’t because creative couldn’t find nothing for me, how do you not find something creative for Austin f–king Aries?.

"The truth is, I got let go because I probably deserved to be.

"They didn’t find anything for me because they didn’t want to find anything for me because I was f–king miserable.

“I competed at WrestleMania 33, and I’m telling you, leading up to what should have been the biggest moment of my life, I couldn’t find an ounce of joy.

"That’s when I realized, there was something wrong with me. In six months, I lost my job. Relationships with people I cared about were tarnished.”

