David Haye will have to wait a bit longer for his much anticipated rematch with Tony Bellew, after the December 17 clash was postponed due to a weird injury Haye suffered recently.

"The Hayemaker" experienced a freaky accident during a stair conditioning session. The 37-year-old underwent a procedure on Monday afternoon and is hopeful to have his revenge on Bellew on March 24 or May 5.

“I am devastated to announce my much-anticipated rematch against Tony Bellew has been postponed until March 24 or May 5, subject to scheduling,” Haye had to admit earlier.

“Despite the recent injury rumours, I was in perfect condition with an incredibly strong training camp, currently weighing lighter than I have for more than five years, I couldn’t wait to get back in the ring. I was ready to rewrite the ending of the Haye - Bellew saga."

Tony Bellew's promoter Eddie Hearn expressed his opinion on Haye's most recent injury.

He feels that the Londoner is "distraught" by the fact that once again, he is pulling out of a fight.

"He was distraught; I've not seen David like that before," Hearn explained to Sky Sports News.

"He's a guy who's very confident in himself and his ability, he loves the limelight, and he looked like a broken man.

"He wanted the fight badly. He hates pulling out of fights, and knows he has been injured in the past and let people down.

"He knows he's going to suffer the wrath of the fans again, but what can you do?

"He's a determined individual and to come back from the Achilles injury in the way he did was extremely impressive.

"I'm sure he will return from this injury as well."

Bellew and his team are yet to decide whether to wait for Haye to recover next year, or to have another fight meanwhile. The scouse is in a great form, according to his trainer, and it would be a shame to lose all the progress they all achieved.

Promoter Hearn would play a huge part in that decision, but does not seem in a rush to make the decision.

"We will look at things after the operation, look at the timescale and whether we have an interim bout ourselves or go straight into that fight.

"The plan is to reschedule, pending the success and rehabilitation of David Haye's injury."

Tyson Fury was one to offer himself to Bellew, but such a fight is not looking likely to happen in the near future, plus Bellew's coach Dave Coldwell is not a fan of the idea.

Given the fact that Bellew considers himself too small for most of the top heavyweights, it will be interesting to see what kind of movement will he and his team opt for.

