Conor McGregor has been in the mixed martial arts (MMA) headlines for the past week, and not for a very good reason.

The Irishman attended a Bellator MMA event in Ireland to support a fellow teammate and ended up storming the cage to celebrate with said teammate when he believed the fight was stopped. The referee reprimanded McGregor for his actions, which lead to an argument between the two sides. McGregor then ended up slapping a security official at the event and the video saw worldwide press thanks to a video obtained by TMZ.

With rumors looking regarding the lightweight champ's return, possibly a late December of early 2018 bout with interim 155-pound champ Tony Ferguson, the incident couldn't have occurred at a worse time.

Recently former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger Chael Sonnen took to his podcast, You're Welcome, to comment on McGregor's issues. He claimed that he believes "The Notorious One" is 'marking out for his own gimmick' and is trying to be something he's not (quotes via LowKickMMA):

"He’s starting to mark out for his own gimmick,” Sonnen said. “As human beings, we are whoever we pretend to be.

"When you get these guys to adopt a character, over a small period of time, they become that person. We’ve seen this from the highest of levels.

“This is a real thing,” Sonnen. “Actors do it all the time.

"The great actors become the characters they’re playing at that time, whether it’s a cowboy, it’s a bad guy — I’m watching Conor mark out for his own gimmick.

“Hey Conor, you’re not really a creep, you just play one on TV! You’re not really a guy who’s out of your mind and can’t really keep your cool.

"You just play one on TV, then you go back to your real life, Dee and your baby, you go back to your gym and your teammates. But he’s starting to mark out for his own gimmick.

"People were coming out saying ‘oh he’s on coke, that’s the only reason he would act that way. He was drunk and was on coke.’

"I don’t think that’s right — he probably was drunk, that part was probably true.”

What are your thoughts on Sonnen's comments regarding McGregor's recent Bellator incident? Do you think the Irishman will see any significant punishment for his actions? And how soon do you expect him to see him back in the cage? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

