It's been a tough few weeks for Joanna Jedrzejczyk following the first loss of her professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

The formerly undefeated strawweight champion was on quite the roll after seemingly having downed all competition in the division with ease, and was on the verge of breaking former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey's title defense record. She took on Rose Namajunas in one of three title fights at UFC 217 on pay-per-view (PPV) earlier this month.

In a shocking result, Namajunas actually pulled off the upset and dominated the Polish star on the feet, knocking her to the canvas before forcing her to submit to strikes. It was one of the biggest upsets of the year in fighting.

Jedrzejczyk recently did an interview with InTheCagePL to discuss her fighting future, and revealed that her return is set and she expects to fight for the title (quotes via LowKickMMA):

“I already spoke to the UFC, and my return is set,” Jedrzejczyk said to InTheCagePL as translated by Fan Sided.

“My next fight will be for the title belt. I don’t know if Rose is going to want to fight in a month, in January or in February.

"I’ll spend the next two months in Poland with my family,” she added.

“Rose was very shocked, like the rest of the world,” she said. “Like I’ve said, she won in a beautiful fashion, but the belt is mine.

"I’ve built this weight class. I’m the queen of this weight class and I always will be. You can believe it or not.”

What are your thoughts on Joanna Jedrzejczyk's comments about returning to the UFC for a fight for the title? Do you think the Polish knockout artist deserves an immediate title shot after dropping the gold? And how would she fare in a rematch with "Thug?" Let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms