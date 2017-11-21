Grigor Dimitrov believes he has finally found the right ingredients after winning the season-ending ATP Finals in London.

Dimitrov became the first debutant to win the tournament, and after destroying David Goffin in the group stage 6-0, 6-2, he won a much more competitive final against him 7-5, 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Bulgarian pride, who finishes the year as World No. 3, believes that his confidence and self-belief are the key factors behind his long-awaited success.

"That`s my path, nothing has ever come to me easy," champion Dimitrov told Sky Sports News.

"I've put myself in very good positions before, semis, finals of big tournaments and have just never been able to win.

"This year, in particular, I think I have jumped over that barrier a little bit more, playing a little bit more loose, a little bit more confident so there are a lot of things that are starting to come together.

"I don't feel like there are many other things that I've changed, it is just the constant work that I have been putting in and the results are here right now."

Dimitrov made the most of a season when lots of top level players dealt with injuries. Given that opportunity, he raised his game and was totally dominant in the ATP Finals.

Defeating both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, World No.1 and 2 respectively, was not enough for Goffin, as the new No.3 was just too good for him.

Finishing the year that strong raises the expectations on Dimitrov for the Australian Open in January, but he seems untouched by the hype.

"Yeah, absolutely, I know I am going to be on the radar there," he explained.

"That is something that actually excites me and that is what I play tennis for, just to compete.

"I feel confident, to be the last man standing is always a great thing."

Dimitrov also paid tribute to Rafael Nadal in relation to the time they spent training together this year. Being around such a legend seems to benefit Dimitrov and he shares his thoughts on it.

"To be around a legend like him is unbelievable. I really appreciate the gesture. It was great when I went out there.

"We spent quite a bit of time on the court but also we had time to spend off the court. We went on his boat, we chatted a bit, we jumped in the water.

"It was very natural and I think that's something we don't see nowadays considering how competitive the sport is."

After winning the ATP Finals and becoming a national hero, the Bulgarian will be eager to start 2018 strong and gain more success in the following season.

